Lewis Grabban makes admission around Nottingham Forest schedule

Nottingham Forest forward Lewis Grabban has admitted that the two-week international break came at the right time for him and his teammates.

Forest come up against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday and whilst Grabban admitted that he’s looking forward to getting going again, the international break was important to recharge the sides batteries.

He told the Nottingham Post: “We had a busy schedule before the international break, so it’s been nice to recharge the batteries, freshen up a bit and get some training done.”

“I think it helps, especially for myself, to get a little bit of a break. Recharging is vital ahead of a long spell of games. It’s been vital to get a bit of physical rest and mental rest.”

Grabban has been in fine form under Steve Cooper, scoring six goals in nine games under since the former Swansea boss took over, but admitted the squad isn’t getting ahead of themselves, as he added: “Every team is different, if you start thinking you’re going to turn over every team, you could become a bit complacent.

“I’d take 1-0 every single game if that’s how we’re going to win. We take it one game at a time, judge each team as they come and go from there.”

Nottingham Forest are currently 13th in the Championship table, six points off the play-off places ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Royals.

The Verdict

The international break came at the right time for Forest as performances started to dip, naturally. It happened with a number of the teams in the Championship as the schedule starts to heat up in the lead up to Christmas.

Having two weeks, as Grabban says himself allows players to recharge their batteries ready for the hectic schedule ahead of them.

Not only that, but it gives Steve Cooper valuable time with the players to further get across his message of how he wants his side to play which will only stand them in good stead throughout the season, meaning these do feel like exciting times at The City Ground.

Given his recent form, you feel Grabban has important role in things continuing to play out in such a way.