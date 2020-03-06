Lewis Grabban issues his verdict on Tyler Walker at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest talisman Lewis Grabban has name-checked young striker Tyler Walker as his potential successor as chief goal-getter at the City Ground, after the youngster made his return to the club back in January.

Speaking the first half of the campaign at League One outfit Lincoln City, Walker enjoyed a great purple patch in front of goal for the Imps, netting 16 goals across all competitions at Sincil Bank before being duly recalled by Sabri Lamouchi at the turn of the new year.

Acting mainly as back up to Grabban, the young striker is now firmly fixated on making an impact for the first team in the Midlands after being handed his chance by the French manager in the past few weeks.

Speaking about Walker ahead of his side’s clash with Millwall this weekend, Grabban was quick to suggest that the 23-year-old could well go on to become his successor up top during an interview with the Nottingham Post:

“Tyler is a good lad. He’s still learning. He’s ambitious and he wants to do well.

“He’s the next generation and hopefully will be the next one in line, after myself, for this club.

“It would be nice for him and the club to produce someone that will play week in, week out. He’s learning and developing at the moment.

“I think it’s good that he’s with us.”

Walker originally broke though for the Red’s first team back in the 2014/2015 season, before going on to enjoy loan spells with the likes of Burton Albion, Stevenage, Port Vale, Bolton and Mansfield before then embarking on a temporary spell with Lincoln this term.

The Verdict

This is very high praise for a striker of Walker’s age and ilk, with it surely being a huge confidence boost to hear such comments about yourself from a player of Grabban’s goal scoring prowess.

After scoring an important goal against Leeds earlier this year, Walker will no doubt be keen to hit the goal trail between now and the end of the season as the Reds look to close in on a potential return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

Meanwhile, Grabban will be seeking to add to his seasonal tally of 17 this weekend as Forest play host to 10th place Millwall at the City Ground this evening.