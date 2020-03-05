Lewis Grabban clearly outlines Nottingham Forest’s promotion ambitions

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has revealed he hasn’t given up on automatic promotion despite the Reds recent struggles.

A 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on Monday, where a late goal from Grabban sealed a point, meant that Sabri Lamouchi’s men have only won one of their last five.

Therefore, they have lost ground in the race for a top two finish and currently trail second-placed Leeds United by eight points with just ten games remaining.

Yet, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Grabban insists that he will be aiming high and dismissed the idea that Forest will settle for a play-off place.

“It’s the last push. If we can put a good run together, we’ll just see where it takes us.

“Me personally – and I think the squad is like that now – I think you aim for automatic and that can mean by default you get into the play-offs. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The ex-Aston Villa striker has been crucial to Forest this season, scoring 17 goals in 35 games, so he is sure to start as Lamouchi’s men host Millwall tomorrow.

QUIZ: Can you identify these 15 Nottingham Forest players purely based on their date of birth and birthplace?

1 of 15 Who is this? DOB: 24 January 1997. Born: Vieira do Minho, Braga. Tobias Figueiredo Joao Carvalho Yuri Ribeiro Tiago Silva

The verdict

This is the right attitude from Grabban as there’s still ten games to play and we’ve seen the top two slip up in the past.

Obviously, it’s going to be tough but it’s possible. Firstly though, Forest need to sort themselves out as they’ve dropped too many points in recent weeks and they haven’t performed well enough over 90 minutes.

Now, it’s about beating Millwall tomorrow, knowing that they can apply a bit of pressure on the sides above them with a win who don’t play until the next day.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.