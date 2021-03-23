Lewis Grabban and a potential Nottingham Forest exit: What’s the latest? Is it likely to materialise?

On the whole, it has been a frustrating campaign for Nottingham Forest as Chris Hughton’s side begin to prepare for their final eight league games of the season.

After agonisingly missing out on a top-six finish on the final day of last season, the plan was to kick on and launch another push for promotion. Their summer signings went a long way in proving that.

But the Reds’ season looks set to fizzle out, and whilst their Championship status is all-but secured, they won’t stop until they are mathematically safe from the drop.

Lewis Grabban played an influential role under Sabri Lamouchi last season, spearheading Forest to within touching distance of the play-offs after becoming the first player to score 20 goals in a league campaign in over 16 years.

The 33-year-old has endured a difficult season, though, making only 20 appearances in the Championship and scoring only three goals in a campaign which has been hampered with injury.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest ever loan out these 16 players?

1 of 16 Did Nottingham Forest ever loan out Barrie McKay? Yes No

After a hugely impressive campaign under Lamouchi, there was talk of a potential reunion between the striker and the Frenchman in the summer, with speculation linking him with a move to Qatari side Al-Duhail.

At the time, Grabban was understood to be keen on a move to the Middle East, but he was to remain on Trentside and stay at Forest for another year.

Heading into the summer, Grabban will have one more year left on his deal at the City Ground, and there could be a decision to make on his future.

At the age of 33, Grabban may not represent a longer-term option, but what he does offer is a proven goal record. This is his lowest return since 2016, and for a side who have been badly lacking goals this season, his calibre and quality could come good once the tide begins to turn whenever that may be.

It does, of course, remain to be seen whether interest from Lamouchi, Qatar or elsewhere does re-emerge in Grabban this summer.

But speaking to the Athletic, Hughton said: “I expect him to be here next season because he is still under contract. Unless something dramatic happens, I see him being here.”

Grabban, meanwhile, is solely focused on turning a corner with Forest next saying.

“Next season has to be different. It has to be. We will get a longer break this summer and the government will hopefully allow fans back into stadiums and we can get back to some kind of normality.

“We want to feel the way we did last season, before the first lockdown. We want to get back to that.”