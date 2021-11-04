Lewis Gibson shares honest message about his injury woe at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday defender Lewis Gibson has taken to Instagram to offer his thoughts on the injury woe which has limited his game-time this season.

The defender would have been hoping to become a mainstay in the club’s starting eleven this season after sealing a temporary move to Hillsborough in the summer transfer window from Premier League side Everton.

However, Gibson was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign due to an issue with his calf.

After overcoming this problem, the 21-year-old was handed his league debut by manager Darren Moore in the club’s meeting with Bolton Wanderers last month.

Gibson suffered a muscular injury during the first-half of this particular clash and is now set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

In the defender’s absence, Wednesday have managed to pick up seven points from their last five league fixtures.

Set to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup this weekend, the Owls will be looking to use the confidence that they gained from their recent 3-0 victory over Sunderland to secure another positive result at Hillsborough.

Making reference to his latest issue on Instagram, Gibson has admitted that whilst setbacks are part of the game, he is confident that he will be able to make his return to action soon.

The defender posted: ‘”It’s your reaction to adversity, not adversity itself that determines how your life’s story will develop.’

“Setbacks are part of this game but I will be back…”

The Verdict

It has been an extremely frustrating period for Gibson as he has been unable to showcase his talent for Wednesday due to injuries.

If he cannot recover from his latest issue before the transfer window opens in January, the Owls may need to make a decision regarding his future as Moore admitted last week that the club are already talking with Everton about the defender.

For Gibson’s sake, he will be hoping to make considerable strides in terms of his development by playing regularly at senior level when he is fit enough to feature.

Whilst he is unlikely to achieve this goal at Everton due to the presence of Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina, he could potentially force his way into the Owls’ side if Moore is willing to keep him at Hillsborough.