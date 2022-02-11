Lewis Gibson shares five-word message ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday defender Lewis Gibson has taken to Instagram to share a message ahead of the club’s clash with Rotherham United on Sunday.

Gibson recently returned to Hillsborough after undergoing his rehabilitation from a muscle injury at Everton.

Signed on a season-long loan deal from the Toffees in August, the defender would have been hoping to make a positive impact for the Owls.

However, Gibson was only able to make two appearances for the club in all competitions before sustaining his current issue in October.

In the absence of the centre-back, Wednesday boss Darren Moore opted to bolster his defensive options last month by signing Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean.

Dean is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines after suffering an injury during the club’s recent clash with Morecambe.

The Owls managed to seal all three points in this aforementioned fixture and backed up this display by beating Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic in the third-tier.

Set to face Rotherham this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Wednesday are able to pick up a positive result against the league leaders.

Ahead of this fixture, Gibson has taken to Instagram to share a message.

The defender posted a picture of himself in a Wednesday shirt with the caption: “One step at a time.”

The Verdict

With Gibson making progress in his road to recovery, it may not be too long before he is ready to feature in the third-tier again for Wednesday.

For the defender’s sake, he will be hoping to make considerable strides in terms of his development by playing on a regular basis for the Owls between now and the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, when you consider that Moore is currently able to turn the likes of Storey, Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson and Ciaran Brennan for inspiration, Gibson may need to showcase his talent in training in order to earn the opportunity to make an appearance at this level.

If Gibson goes on to make a positive impact for the Owls in the coming months, he may end up playing an influential role in the club’s push for a play-off place.