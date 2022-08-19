Lewis Fiorini sends message to Blackpool supporters following recent blow

Blackpool have had a bit of a mixed bag of results to start the season with two wins and two losses currently under their belt.

After a midweek win against QPR, they will be looking to go into this weekend with confidence hoping to get a result.

However, with a game against Burnley who have been in good form since the start of the season, it will be a hard task.

What’s more, the Tangerines are set to be without a player who has started the season well in the form of loan player Lewis Fiorini.

Manager Michael Appleton has confirmed that the midfielder has picked up a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for seven to eight weeks.

This is a blow for both Blackpool and their fans who will miss the presence of the 20-year-old but the player is determined not to let his head drop as he sent a message to the fans via Twitter saying: “Gutted to pick an injury up when we was just getting started. I’ll be doing everything I can to be back out there as soon as possible.”

Gutted to pick an injury up when we was just getting started🤦‍♂️ I’ll be doing everything I can to be back out there as soon as possible ⚽️🧡 @BlackpoolFC https://t.co/ShrVJh9uN5 — Lewis Fiorini (@LewisFiorini) August 19, 2022

The Verdict:

This is not the news that Blackpool would’ve been hoping for as Fiorini has looked good so far this season and Appleton’s squad already looks like one that could do with a few additions before the transfer window closes.

Not just that but the player himself will be disappointed as this loan move is his chance to develop his own game and show his ability as a player on a regular basis in the Championship.

That being said, the player has absolutely the right attitude and it seems as though he will be eager to work hard to get back to fitness as soon as possible so he can still have an impact for the Tangerines this season.