Lewis Fiorini cites advice from former Man City teammate that led him to Lincoln City

In a slow start to the season, Lewis Fiorini has shown his quality in glimpses at Lincoln City.

The Imps are languishing in 15th after 14 matches struggling a little to backup their excellent run to the League One play-off final last term.

With the likes of Jorge Grant, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers departing the club this summer Michael Appleton has had to freshen up the squad using the loan market once again.

Fiorini and Dan N’Lundulu have arrived from Premier League clubs hoping to make a similar impact after taking time to settle into League One football.

Fiorini revealed an important conversation with a fellow Manchester City academy graduate that pushed him towards Lincoln when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I had a chat with Morgan (Rogers) before I came and he was very complimentary of the club, had great things to say and a great experience.

“Lincoln is not too far from Manchester so I go back home when I can and my family can get here easily. The things that were big issues last year aren’t this year, which has helped me settle. Lincoln is a nice place, quiet compared to what I’m used to, but I’m loving being here.”

Trips to Wigan Athletic and Sunderland approach in the coming weeks, things may get worse before they can get better at Sincil Bank.

The Verdict

Have Lincoln City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Higher than Plymouth? Yes No

It has been a difficult first quarter of the season however the club will keep faith in Appleton with the Imps demonstrating their class in patches. Fiorini is the Imps’ second top scorer behind Anthony Scully and will have his sights set on hitting double figures from midfield by the end of the season.

League One will be a step up in level from what the 19-year-old experienced in the Dutch second tier last term but it sets Fiorini up well come the summer in looking for regular first team football outside of Manchester City. It is a project from both parties with the Scotsman’s deal with the Premier League champions running until the summer of 2026.