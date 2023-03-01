Lewis Dobbin shares message with Derby County supporters after scoring in Cheltenham clash

Lewis Dobbin has taken to Twitter to share a message with Derby County’s supporters following his side’s latest outing in League One.

Dobbin helped the Rams get back to winning ways last night by scoring in their 2-0 victory over Cheltenham Town.

The 20-year-old was handed a start by Derby head coach Paul Warne who opted to alter his team following the club’s 4-1 defeat to Barnsley last weekend.

David McGoldrick fired an effort just wide of the target for the Rams in the opening stages of this fixture.

Eiran Cashin then made up for a defensive error by producing a crucial block to deny Ryan Broom.

Two minutes before the break, McGoldrick fired an effort past goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Dobbin had an effort saved by Southwood before he doubled his side’s advantage in the 67th minute.

Teed up by McGoldrick, the forward effectively put the game out of reach for Cheltenham by scoring his fifth goal of the season.

As a result of this triumph, Derby moved up to fifth in the League One standings.

Following this fixture, Dobbin opted to take to Twitter to share a message with the club’s fans.

The winger posted: “Back to winning ways and a goal to go with it.”

Back to winning ways and a goal to go with it 😁🤍 pic.twitter.com/l8VEwvYWGT — Lewis Dobbin (@LewisDobbin) February 28, 2023

The Verdict

Derby certainly needed to deliver a response to their disappointing performance against Barnsley and thus Warne will be delighted by the fact that his side were able to seal all three points at Pride Park.

Dobbin grasped his opportunity to impress as he produced an encouraging attacking display yesterday.

As well as scoring for the Rams, the forward also completed five successful dribbles and registered a pass success rate of 90.5%.

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.44 against Cheltenham, Dobbin will be full of confidence heading into Derby’s upcoming fixtures.

Providing that the winger is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and May, he could help Derby secure a place in the play-offs which will give the club the chance to secure promotion to the Championship via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

