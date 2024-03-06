Highlights Port Vale letting Lewis Cass leave on loan appears to be a questionable decision with his successful performances at Stockport.

Port Vale have struggled to find success in the transfer market in recent seasons, and the decision to let a young defender leave on loan in January is looking like one of their most questionable decisions.

Lewis Cass was allowed to leave the Staffordshire club on Deadline Day, and joined Stockport County on loan, swapping a relegation dogfight at Vale for a promotion push with the League Two outfit. The move saw him link up again with County boss Dave Challinor, having won promotion together when the 23-year-old spent time on loan at Hartlepool United.

Lewis Cass exit a surprise

It came as a surprise to many that the Newcastle-born defender was allowed to leave, especially as he was arguably the most positionally flexible defender at Vale - able to play right-back, right-sided centre-back or right-wing back.

With Mitch Clark - who is able to play similar positions to Cass - out with a long-term injury, Vale left themselves short of defensive cover, despite signing Kacper Łopata on loan from Barnsley for the rest of the campaign. Łopata has had a mixed start in his five league games so far, and Vale have yet to win or keep a clean sheet when the 6ft 4 inch Pole has played.

Vale have struggled with pacey forwards, with neither Łopata, or other defenders Nathan Smith and Jason Lowe, possessing the speed of Cass.

Port Vale's results since Cass left on loan February 3 Fleetwood 3-0 Port Vale February 6 Port Vale 0-1 Leyton Orient February 10 Port Vale 2-2 Stevenage February 17 Cheltenham 3-2 Port Vale February 20 Reading 2-0 Port Vale February 24 Port Vale 0-2 Lincoln February 27 Port Vale 2-2 Fleetwood March 2 Derby 3-0 Port Vale

Cass already thriving with Stockport

Contrast that with Cass, who has also made five appearances for his new club, and appears to be thriving. He got off to the perfect start, scoring his first ever League goal in a 3-1 victory away at Grimsby Town, and has also helped keep clean sheets against Gillingham and Swindon Town.

He has also shown that flexibility once more - lining up on the right side of a flat back four or being part of a three-man defensive structure, and has instantly made a starting spot his own.

Cass' Port Vale record makes transfer decision more baffling

Cass did suffer injury setbacks at Port Vale this season but has done well when featuring. After suffering the freak 7-0 defeat to Barnsley on the opening day, Cass then helped keep a clean sheet against Carlisle United in his next start, and was part of the team that played extremely well in a 2-1 win away at Oxford United a week later as Vale sat in the promotion places.

He won praise for his performance against Burton Albion in the FA Cup when Vale escaped with a draw despite having Nathan Smith sent off in the first half, and then scored in the return game as Vale ran out 2-0 winners. He also featured in the EFL Cup, starting in victories against Fleetwood Town, Crewe Alexandra and Sutton United, as well as another 1-0 victory against Crewe in the EFL Trophy.

Cass' record when starting games for Vale was extremely strong, and for a team that have only kept seven clean sheets in the League all season, the decision to let Cass leave as the team search desperately for defensive solidity seems a strange one.