Stoke City have been a busy side in this transfer window and may continue to be right up until that 11p.m. deadline on Friday.

The Potters are in their sixth consecutive season in the Championship, and the aim for Alex Neil will be to end that run this campaign.

The club has struggled to challenge at the top end of the league ever since they were relegated, but significant changes in the transfer window may now change that.

Stoke have brought in 14 players so far in this transfer window as Neil looks to revamp the squad in what is surely going to be a promotion push this season.

While there have been several arrivals, it may not be a surprise that the club may be looking to move some of them on, including midfielder Lewis Baker.

Here, we have looked at all the latest news surrounding the future of Baker…

When does Lewis Baker’s current Stoke contract expire?

Baker joined the Potters in January 2022 on a free transfer from Chelsea after being with the Premier League side since 2005.

The midfielder spent most of his time at Chelsea on loan at various clubs, with MK Dons, Middlesbrough, and Leeds United being some of them.

The 28-year-old played 21 times in the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring eight goals and registering two assists. His performances seemed to catch the eye in the Potteries as he was handed a new contract last summer to keep him tied down at the Bet365 Stadium.

Baker is currently under contract at the club until June 2025, but his time at the club may be about to come to an end sooner rather than later.

What is Stoke City’s stance on Lewis Baker?

The club’s busy summer window means they have quite a large squad, and it seems that in the hours and days remaining, the focus is going to be on offloading those that can be spared.

The Potters have already let players like Sam Clucas, Phil Jagielka, Aden Flint, and Morgan Fox leave this summer, but more exits could be on the horizon.

Baker, who was stripped of the club captaincy earlier this month, could be allowed to leave the club before the deadline on September 1st.

That is according to Darren Witcoop, who states that he is one to keep an eye on in regard to a potential Potters exit.

The midfielder is said to be one of a few players - alongside Josh Tymon and D’Margio Wright-Phillips - that the Potters are willing to listen to offers for in the final days of the window.

When will Lewis Baker return from injury?

Baker didn’t have the best of pre-seasons at Stoke City, as he underwent knee surgery and has now missed the start of the new campaign.

The midfielder is expected to return to training in September, meaning if he were to leave the club, whoever signs him may not be able to call upon him straight away.

Baker’s last appearance for the club was in their 2-0 defeat to Watford at the end of last season, a game that the 28-year-old came on for in the final 12 minutes.