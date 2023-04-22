Lewie Coyle has opened up on his future with Hull City.

The 27-year-old has claimed that he sees his future beyond this season as with the Tigers.

Coyle’s contract at the MKM Stadium is set to expire this summer, but the Championship club does have a clause that can trigger a one-year extension.

That option has yet to be taken up, but the full back is hopeful of remaining with the club beyond his current deal.

Will Lewie Coyle stay at Hull City?

Coyle has featured 38 times in the league so far this season and been a key figure under Liam Rosenior.

With just a couple of games remaining in the campaign, no decision has yet been made over his future.

But the defender has made it clear where he stands, claiming he wants to be part of this team going forward.

"I'll go on record and say that I want to be part of something special at this football club,” said Coyle, via Hull Live.

"I have so much love for this football club and I think it's clear to see I want to be at this football club.

"People know how much it means and I feel that every time I've played, and every time I do play, I give everything I've got and I feel I can really add to this group.

"That sort of stuff will take care of itself and we'll see what happens.

“My people, I'm sure, will speak to the club when the time is right.

"We've got three games left with another game coming quickly on Saturday so when the time's right, that will be a conversation that will be had.

“All the time we've still got games of football to play, that's my sole focus and all of the other stuff will take care of itself."

Hull have secured their place in the Championship for next season, giving the team little but pride to play for in the last games of the campaign.

Should Hull trigger the clause in Lewie Coyle’s contract?

Coyle’s been an important figure for the team this year, so it is a no-brainer to renew his contract by the 12 months.

Now that the season is all but over, this is a decision that should easily be made within the next few weeks.

A further extension could also be on the cards, as Hull may decide to reward Coyle for his performances this season.

However, that may have to wait until later in the year depending on how the squad looks after the upcoming transfer window.