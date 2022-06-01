Levi Sutton sets Bradford City target as he signs a new contract

Levi Sutton first joined Bradford City back in 2020 and has been a regular part of the side over the past two seasons.

This season he was a mainstay in the side making 32 league appearances and contributing two goals as well.

The 25-year-old’s contract was up this summer but he has been the latest player to sign a new deal extending his stay at Valley Parade until 2024.

Sutton’s decision was fuelled by a feeling of unfinished business with the Bantams as he told The Yorkshire Post: “I am delighted. It has taken some time, but I am just glad it is now done. I cannot wait to get going for the new season and get this stadium full and rocking again.

“I have enjoyed every second of being here so far. The supporters have been great with me, and I think that is what you want as a player, for the fans to take to you.

“Leaving here with what I have done, it would have been a failure. I think I have done well personally, but as a project we have not achieved, so I did not want to leave.

“My plans when arriving two years ago were to get this club into League One. Now, we have another chance to do that and , with the squad and manager we have, we are more than capable.

“I am excited for the next season and to see what it brings. This club is too big to be in League Two, and we have got to take it to the next level.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Bradford City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Ross Hannah Barrow Grimsby Mansfield Scunthorpe

The Verdict:

Sutton has been a fairly consistent player for Bradford since joining the club and he is a good signing to get down for another two years.

It’s understandable why the midfielder feels as though he still has things to achieve at Bradford as they haven’t done as well as expected in recent years finishing 14th in the league this season.

However with Mark Hughes now in charge at Valley Parade, the Bantams will be hoping that their luck will change and they will be able to push further up the league.

Sutton clearly has faith in what is being built at Bradford and will be hoping the manager can make the necessary additions this summer to get them competing at the top of the league next season.