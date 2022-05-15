Levi Colwill starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Luton on Monday night

Huddersfield Town will be hoping home advantage is enough to see them over the line as they take on Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship playoffs on Monday night.

It was frantic game at times with both sides create decent opportunities throughout the match in the first leg of the tie on Friday, which ultimately ended 1-1.

However, it was two good moments from either side that grabbed the goals, with Daniel Sinani latching onto a brilliant Harry Toffolo pass to squeeze the ball past Matt Ingram, before Kal Naismith delivered a pinpoint cross to Sonny Bradley to equalise.

Thereafter, neither team could find the breakthrough in a game that mirrored a basketball match at times.

That being said, Carlos Corberan will be the more confident of the two managers as he looks to take advantage of the home tie. Huddersfield are unbeaten in their last four home games and will be hoping that carries on as the Terriers seek to gain a place in the playoff final.

Here we take a look at who could be starting in the second leg against the Hatters.

Starting in goal, Lee Nicholls will certainly keep his place. The number one has been exceptional this season and put in a confident display against Luton, claiming a series of crosses, commanding his area and time wasting when needed.

The back three could consist of Tom Lees and Jonathon Hogg with Levi Colwill replacing Naby Sarr. Sarr looked shaky at times and even could have given a penalty away when he looked to trip Cameron Jerome. Colwill missed the game after being unwell earlier in the week and will certainly return to the side.

Into midfield and Lewis O’Brien came through the 90 minutes after doubts over his fitness while Jonathan Russell looked comfortable alongside the academy graduate. At wing-back, Pipa could come in for Ollie Turton who seemingly picked up a thigh injury and was substituted at half-time. Harry Toffolo will continue on the left hand side.

The front three could change with Sorba Thomas expected to play a bigger part after returning from injury as a substitute at Kenilworth Road, however after both Daniel Sinani and man of the match Duane Holmes caused Luton plenty of problems, it wouldn’t make sense to change it for the second leg.

Danny Ward will continue his tireless displays as the number nine as he looks to continue his fine form this season.