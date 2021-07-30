Levi Colwill reveals the Chelsea influence behind his Huddersfield Town move

Huddersfield Town new boy Levi Colwill has revealed that he was actively encouraged by people at Chelsea to head out on loan and make the most of a stint in the Championship.

Carlos Corberan has landed the service of Colwill on a season-long loan, with the centre-back preparing for a competitive debut this weekend in the League Cup against Sheffield Wednesday.

The 18-year-old is yet to feature for the senior side at Chelsea and this is his first spell away from Stamford Bridge on loan. He has, though, trained with the Blues’ first-team in the build up to last year’s Champions League success under Thomas Tuchel.

The likes of Mason Mount and Reece James starred on that memorable night against Manchester City and represented England at Euro 2020. Their career trajectory is incredible when you consider they were with Derby County and Wigan Athletic, respectively, in the Championship back in 2018/19.

Discussing the influence that his teammates back at Chelsea had on his loan move to Huddersfield, Colwill revealed to the press: “I spoke to a few players (at Chelsea) and they told me to just go to the Championship because it will be a great move. It is going to be tough, don’t doubt that, but if you’re good enough, you’ll step through. Then, if I do well, that could be my next step (at Chelsea).

“It’s going to be a big, big season and that’s what they all reminded me.”

Colwill has featured for Huddersfield over the course of pre-season and is now looking to force his way into Corberan’s starting XI on a regular basis.

A long 46-game Championship season appeals to the teenager, as does the possibility of getting two games per week under his belt.

He outlined his ambition: “I want to stay fit and play as many games as possible in this league. There are 46 games, so there are loads of opportunities to prove that I’m a good player and that I can handle the Championship.

“Playing two games a week (is something to look forward to). It’s going to be tough on my body and mentally, but coming out of the other side of that is going to be the best feeling in the world.”

