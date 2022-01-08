Levi Colwill offers one-word reaction as Huddersfield Town dump Burnley out of the FA Cup

Huddersfield Town beat Burnley 2-1 in the FA Cup this afternoon, securing their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Carlos Corberan’s side trailed to Jay Rodriguez’s first-half goal, but were the better side and got their rewards in the second-half when Huddersfield’s changes made an impact.

Sorba Thomas stepped off the bench to deliver two assists, teeing up Josh Koroma for the equaliser and then Matty Pearson’s winner.

Thomas, Lewis O’Brien, Danny Ward and Duane Holmes were all utilised off the bench, with Corberan looking to rotate in the cup.

One man who missed out completely due to a ‘minor knee irritation’ was Levi Colwill, with the Chelsea loanee watching on.

After the game, the teenage centre-back took to Twitter to give his instant reaction to the result:

Huddersfield are now seven unbeaten in all competitions, with their name in the fourth round of the FA Cup and also sitting sixth in the Championship.

They are back in action at the John Smith’s Stadium next weekend when they take on Swansea City looking to tighten their grip on a place in the promotion race.

The Verdict

What a superb afternoon for Huddersfield Town.

The players were head and shoulders above their Premier League opponents, whilst Corberan made excellent use of his bench and got rewarded for that with the result.

A tremendous travelling support also deserve huge credit. They were brilliant all afternoon, clearly enjoying what’s turning into a memorable season.

