Levi Colwill gives his verdict on Huddersfield penalty decisions in the play-off final

Huddersfield Town travelled to Wembley this weekend to take on Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final in the hope of achieving promotion to the Premier League again.

Forest were the side who came away victorious on the day winning the game 1-0 through an unlucky Levi Colwill own goal although the Terriers will feel hard done by after having two penalty claims turned down.

Firstly Harry Toffolo was booked for diving after going down following a challenge from Jack Colback before play was allowed to continue after Lewis O’Brien went down following contact from Max Lowe.

Neither decision was given by referee Jon Moss but with VAR in use for the occasion, the technology didn’t give either decision either.

Following the game, Colwill took to Twitter to give his verdict on the decisions as he said: “VAR done its job.”

VAR done its job 🫠 — Levi Colwill (@levi_colwill) May 29, 2022

The result of yesterday’s game means Nottingham Forest will be competing in the top flight next season whilst the Terriers look towards another season in the Championship.

Quiz: 24 facts every Huddersfield Town supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were Huddersfield Town founded? 1906 1907 1908 1909

The Verdict:

Focusing on the football only during yesterday’s game, Nottingham Forest did offer more than Huddersfield and were the better team on the day deserving the win.

However, you can understand why the Terriers feel aggrieved by the decisions made yesterday especially as they had two fair shouts for a penalty. Having one of those given could have completely changed the game for Carlos Corberan’s side.

Furthermore, the suggestions from commentators that a decision wasn’t given because it wasn’t a clear and obvious error but if Moss had given the penalty, it wouldn’t have been overturned does make it feel as though the decision is unjust.

For Colwill too who made the error of the own goal, you can see his desperation for something to be given that could’ve levelled the scores and wiped out his mistake and ultimately his side feel let down by the system that was put in place to try and eradicate error from the play-off final.