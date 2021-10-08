Levi Colwill, Danny Drinkwater, Baba Rahman: How are these Chelsea players getting on in the EFL?

Chelsea are a club in the Premier League who are well known for loaning out hoards of players, both young and old.

And this season has been no different for the Blues, with several of their players heading out on a temporary basis in order to get more in the way of game time.

The likes of Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman have both joined Reading on loan in the Sky Bet Championship, whilst youngster Levi Colwill has moved to Huddersfield Town in what is his first senior loan spell away from Stamford Bridge.

All three of the loanees will no doubt be looking to impress the various Chelsea scouts that will be keeping an eye on their games for both the Royals and the Terriers.

Here, we take a look at how the trio have got on so far.

Levi Colwill

Colwill has already established himself as a regular under the guidance of Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield Town and looks to be enjoying his first real taste of men’s football.

The talented young defender has played a part in eight league games for the Yorkshire outfit so far and has excelled at centre back.

Still aged just 18, Colwill has showcased organisational skills way beyond his years and has already notched up his first goal in the win over Sheffield United.

The Blues are sure to be delighted with how he has adapted to life in the Championship so far.

Danny Drinkwater

Something of a forgotten man at Chelsea, Drinkwater has struggled to nail down his place in the first team since his high profile move from Leicester City and is now in the midst of his fourth successive loan spell.

The 31-year-old is looking to get his career back on track with the Royals and has already impressed many with his performances in the centre of the park.

He has played four times so far under Veljko Paunovic and has greatly helped his new side to control the tempo of matches with his varied passing range.

With his Chelsea contract due to expire in the summer of next year, Drinkwater could well be open to a longer stay with Reading if the finances are right for both parties.

Baba Rahman

The Ghanaian left back is another Chelsea loanee that has impressed so far during his time at Reading.

Rahman has played his part in six league games so far and looks to be nailing down his spot as part of the Royals’ backline.

Blessed with good pace and the ability to get up and down the line to great effect in offensive and defensive situations, the 27-year-old is arguably a level above the Championship.

It is therefore no surprise that the Blues have him tied to a contract until 2024, with there potentially being a possibility that he could be re-integrated into the first team squad further down the line.