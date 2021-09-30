‘Levels above’, ‘You cannot be this good’ – These Fulham fans react to performance from key man in Swansea win

Fulham got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Swansea City at Craven Cottage, with Aleksandar Mitrovic once again the man to the make the difference.

The Serbian has proven himself at this level over the years, and he continues to thrive in the Championship, with his hat-trick against the Swans taking him to ten goals from ten games this season.

Whilst there was an element of fortune to the first goal, as Mitrovic appeared offside, he still finished well, and went on to get another two before the break to put Marco Silva’s men in a commanding position.

The result leaves the Londoners within two points of the automatic promotion places ahead of a weekend trip to fourth placed Coventry City.

For now though, the fans will still be enjoying last night’s win, with Mitrovic coming in for plenty of praise. Here we look at some of the comments about the striker…

You just can't do it. You cannot be this good. — Илија Бијелић 🇷🇸🇲🇪⚫⚪ (@IlijaBijelic3) September 29, 2021

MITRO! MITRO! MITRO! Mitro is on fire!! A hat trick well deserved!! 🔥 — ❤️❤️Rachael❤️❤️ (@rachaellmaynard) September 29, 2021

Mutrooooooo! He’s genuinely levels above this league, Odoi making up for his disasterclass — Thomas (@thomasffc541) September 29, 2021

A few deleted tweets tonight about Mitro I imagine 🤣 Top quality #ffc — Gerry Pimm (@gerrypimm) September 29, 2021

Perfect finishing from Mitro – can’t believe we ever doubt him . Important 3rd goal . Swansea are no mugs , need one more to finish them off #FFC — PK (@fulham1000) September 29, 2021

What a first half from Mitro! Wasn't there someone on here this week saying he isn't good enough, and doesn't finish enough chances? 🤣🤣#ffc #coyw — Leighton Williams (@LeightonRW07) September 29, 2021