Fulham

‘Levels above’, ‘You cannot be this good’ – These Fulham fans react to performance from key man in Swansea win

Published

1 hour ago

on

Fulham got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Swansea City at Craven Cottage, with Aleksandar Mitrovic once again the man to the make the difference.

The Serbian has proven himself at this level over the years, and he continues to thrive in the Championship, with his hat-trick against the Swans taking him to ten goals from ten games this season.

Whilst there was an element of fortune to the first goal, as Mitrovic appeared offside, he still finished well, and went on to get another two before the break to put Marco Silva’s men in a commanding position.

The result leaves the Londoners within two points of the automatic promotion places ahead of a weekend trip to fourth placed Coventry City.

For now though, the fans will still be enjoying last night’s win, with Mitrovic coming in for plenty of praise. Here we look at some of the comments about the striker…


