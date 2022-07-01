Level of summer interest in West Brom player and club’s stance on exit detailed

West Bromwich Albion would prefer to offload striker Kenneth Zohore permanently but the Championship club would be open to a loan move to take him off the wage bill amid minimal interest, according to The Athletic.

The 28-year-old cost around £8 million when he joined from Cardiff City in 2019 but has proven a waste of money so far – featuring just 23 times and only scoring five goals.

Steve Bruce has indicated that Zohore will have the chance to battle his way back into contention this summer but it seems he could leave the club in the current window.

The Athletic has claimed that the Baggies are open to his departure if there is an appealing offer.

It is understood they have not had much interest in the Dane so far and that they would be consider loaning him out to take him off the wage bill – though selling him is their preference.

According to Capology, Zohore was the joint-sixth highest earner in the squad in 2021/22 on a salary of £22,500-a-week.

The Verdict

It’s no huge surprise that there has been minimal interest in Zohore this summer given his struggles in recent seasons.

He’s been out of favour at West Brom and even when he was sent out on loan he found the net just three times in 19 appearances for Millwall.

Bruce is giving him a chance to prove himself, which is fair enough and makes sense given he is the only other out-and-out number nine in the squad apart from Daryl Dike.

Were the manager to decide that he has no part in his plans, then getting him off the wage bill by any means necessary would be a good move.

Albion may well want to get back some of the £8 million they spent for him but he’s only got a year left on his current deal so they’re unlikely to do so and should be looking to ensure they aren’t paying his wages next term – assuming he’s not part of the plans.