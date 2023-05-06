Norwich City are interested in pursuing the free agent signing of Ashley Barnes this summer.

According to Pink Un, the Canaries are weighing up a move for the current Burnley striker.

The 33-year-old is set to depart Turf Moor at the end of the season following the conclusion of his current contract.

Norwich City interested in Ashley Barnes

Barnes has featured 38 times for Vincent Kompany’s side this year as they secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The veteran forward scored five and assisted three goals to aid the team’s dominant league title victory.

It is understood that Barnes has already been shown around the club’s training ground ahead of a potential move.

Norwich are aiming to give David Wagner’s side a big refresh in the summer and the Burnley forward could be part of those plans.

With Teemu Pukki set to depart on a free at the end of the season, the team’s other attacking options would be just Adam Idah and Josh Sargent.

Wagner is hoping to add some strength in depth to his squad, claiming he has never felt he has too many players during his time at Carrow Road.

The German is also looking to add strong characters to the dressing room, who can handle the pressure of his demands and fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Barnes has plenty of Premier League experience from his time with the Clarets, having spent nine years at Turf Moor.

During that time, he has spent seven seasons in the top flight, scoring 42 goals in the division.

Norwich are currently 12th in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places going into Monday’s final round of games meaning the team is guaranteed to spend another year in the second division.

Would Ashley Barnes be a good signing for Norwich City?

Barnes has plenty of experience at the top level and could be a good replacement for the departing Pukki.

At 33, there are some concerns over whether he could be a consistent performer in the side every week.

But he could still prove a valuable asset to have in the dressing room and off the bench.

Sargent and Idah will both need to step up their game next season if Norwich are to compete for promotion, so adding Barnes into the mix could be what they need to improve.

It is set to be a busy summer ahead for Norwich, so making use of the free agents market is a good step in helping to pad out the squad’s depth.