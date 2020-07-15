Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Letting yourself down’, ‘Abysmal’ – Many Derby County fans point finger at one man following Cardiff defeat

Derby County have dropped six points back from the play-off places after their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City last night and many Rams fans have pointed the finger at Wayne Rooney after his costly mistake. 

The former England and Manchester United captain joined the club officially in January and has been a key part of the turnaround that has seen them climb into the race for the top six.

However, last night his complacency on the ball saw him turnover possession in what was a costly mistake as Lee Tomlin drove forward and scored the winner.

A mistake by Jason Knight had allowed Junior Hoilett to take the lead for the hosts at the Cardiff City Stadium yesterday.

Knight grabbed an equaliser for the Rams on the half-hour mark but their lead lasted just 29 minutes before Rooney surrendered the ball to Tomlin, who tore goalward and netted for the eighth time in the Championship this term.

Impressive saves from goalkeeper Kelle Roos were enough to keep the deficit at just one goal but Derby were unable to find a second equaliser.

The result means that Cardiff are sixth in the table, while Derby drop six points back from the play-offs.

It was far from a signature display from Rooney, whose class has been clear for the Rams this term, and it has not gone unnoticed among Derby fans.

Many supporters took to Twitter to criticise the Rams captain for his performance.

Read their reaction here:


