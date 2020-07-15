‘Letting yourself down’, ‘Abysmal’ – Many Derby County fans point finger at one man following Cardiff defeat

Derby County have dropped six points back from the play-off places after their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City last night and many Rams fans have pointed the finger at Wayne Rooney after his costly mistake.

The former England and Manchester United captain joined the club officially in January and has been a key part of the turnaround that has seen them climb into the race for the top six.

However, last night his complacency on the ball saw him turnover possession in what was a costly mistake as Lee Tomlin drove forward and scored the winner.

A mistake by Jason Knight had allowed Junior Hoilett to take the lead for the hosts at the Cardiff City Stadium yesterday.

Knight grabbed an equaliser for the Rams on the half-hour mark but their lead lasted just 29 minutes before Rooney surrendered the ball to Tomlin, who tore goalward and netted for the eighth time in the Championship this term.

Impressive saves from goalkeeper Kelle Roos were enough to keep the deficit at just one goal but Derby were unable to find a second equaliser.

The result means that Cardiff are sixth in the table, while Derby drop six points back from the play-offs.

It was far from a signature display from Rooney, whose class has been clear for the Rams this term, and it has not gone unnoticed among Derby fans.

Many supporters took to Twitter to criticise the Rams captain for his performance.

Read their reaction here:

So frustrating. Cardiff bang average at best but we continue to gift goals and impetus to the opposition. No response to 2nd goal. Roos MOM, Rooney poor. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris Smith (@cspaceram) July 14, 2020

May be unpopular opinion but Rooney was awful tonight. He’s been great for Derby so far but tonight he was not at it. #dcfc — James Allen PR (@jamesallenpr) July 14, 2020

The one game we needed rooney to play well in is the one hes had a shocker in — Michael (@GreenyDCFC) July 14, 2020

No playoffs? ✅

Awful performance? ✅

Rooney abysmal? ✅

Disastrous defending? ✅

Clueless Cocu? ✅ Question, where was Bielik? We only spent the measly £9m on him! COCO THE CLOWN OUT!✅ — Harrison Butler (@HButlerDCFC) July 14, 2020

Rooney has been poor since restart, never mind just tonight 😩#dcfc — Christopher Stonehouse (@chrisstoney123) July 14, 2020

Rooney has been abysmal tonight. Any other player would’ve been substituted off at halftime! — Harrison Butler (@HButlerDCFC) July 14, 2020

Tell you what, Rooney has been poor… for while now actually #dcfc — Liam (@LWTS96) July 14, 2020

Rooney has been dreadful #DCFC — Adam Fisher (@AdamFisher02) July 14, 2020

Rooney poor tonight. There, I said it. Player of his quality and experience should not be making that mistake. #dcfc — Samuel 🐑 (@DCFCMiguel13) July 14, 2020

Rooney your our captain and talisman, walking round like the world owes you something!!! You’ve been praised since the day you joined but tonight your letting yourself down with your attitude #dcfc — Shaun Woodward (@woodwardio79) July 14, 2020