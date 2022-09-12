“Letting us down” – Stoke City fan pundit identifies club’s most underwhelming player this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City will be looking to ignite their season tomorrow when they head to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City in the Championship.

The Potters have only managed to accumulate eight points from their opening eight league fixtures and are currently 20th in the third-tier standings.

One of the players who will be particularly keen to prove his worth to Stoke’s new manager Alex Neil in the club’s upcoming fixtures is Aden Flint.

Since making the switch to the bet365 Stadium in June, Flint has featured on six occasions for the Potters in the Championship.

Although the defender managed to help his side keep clean-sheets in their clashes with Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers last month, he has struggled with consistency during the opening stages of the season.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Hull, FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley has identified Flint as his side’s most underwhelming player of the season to date.

Speaking to FLW, Rowley said: “For me, Aden Flint was the wrong man to bring as a central centre-back in place of Harry Souttar because he does not have the same qualities.

“He does not have the mobility, he doesn’t have the ability to play out from the back.

“He’s simply got the height but for me he’s not been able to use that to Stoke’s advantage.

“We’ve been terrible at our own set-pieces and I think he’s only set up the one goal, maybe two and that doesn’t outweigh his positives unfortunately.

“To his credit, he’s been one of the few players this season to have decided to speak in front of the media after games, after many players have turned down that opportunity so I don’t really question his character.

“But I just think his abilities are letting him down and letting us down as well.”

The hardest Stoke City quiz on the internet - Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 How many points did Stoke City accumulate during their time in the Premier League? 431 503 441 457

The Verdict

It has not been the ideal start for Flint at Stoke as he has produced some underwhelming displays during the current term.

As well as producing one error (as per SofaScore) that directly led to a goal for Stoke’s opponents, the defender was relatively ineffective during the club’s defeats to Huddersfield Town and Millwall as he recorded WhoScored match ratings of 5.97 and 6.15 in these particular fixtures.

In order to retain a place in the Potters side for the foreseeable future, Flint may need to use his wealth of experience to his advantage.

The 33-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has made 264 Championship appearances in his career.