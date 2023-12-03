Highlights Mark Fotheringham's managerial stint at Huddersfield Town was short-lived and unsuccessful, resulting in his sacking with a low win record.

The 2022-23 season on a whole for Huddersfield Town was one to forget, even though Neil Warnock's time in charge made for some fantastic drama.

But one man that won't be remembered too fondly in the blue and white parts of West Yorkshire is a certain Scotsman by the name of Mark Fotheringham.

The Huddersfield hierarchy swapped one novice manager in Danny Schofield - whose short time as a Carlos Corberan replacement never worked out - for another in Fotheringham, who was taking on his first managerial role after spells as an assistant coach at Karlsruher, Cowdenbeath, Ingolstadt and Hertha Berlin.

Fotheringham never really got going at the John Smith's Stadium though, and after just over four months in charge and five victories from 21 matches, the 39-year-old was sacked with just a 23.81 per cent win record.

His time at the club was dismal, but in the January transfer window he was given the opportunity to try and turn things around with plenty of new signings, with two permanent new players arriving and five loanees acquired.

The Scot did not get to work with them for too long as by early February he was out of a job, but some of them barely even featured under his successor in the form of Warnock, making them poor acquisitions.

And perhaps the worst of the lot was that of Florian Kamberi, with it still being a mystery as to why he was brought in.

Why did Huddersfield Town sign Florian Kamberi?

Fotheringham had joined Town in late September, and results from his hiring until the mid-season break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were inconsistent at best.

From 11 matches, Huddersfield won just three times, lost in five of those contests and the goals had dried up, with just three goals scored in seven games - none of them coming from a striker.

The head coach therefore felt as though strengthening of the strike-force was needed, and after his contract at Swiss side Winterthur was cancelled, Kamberi linked up with Huddersfield for a trial and ended up joining early on in the January transfer window.

Considering he'd scored just four times for Sheffield Wednesday in the season prior in League One from 23 appearances though, there wasn't much expectation for a 27-year-old striker with a poor scoring record in general to come in and make an impact.

What happened to Florian Kamberi at Huddersfield?

Well, very little as it happened.

Kamberi became a Terriers player on January 5, and he would make an immediate impact in the FA Cup third rond against Preston North End, coming off the bench at half-time and scoring in a 3-1 defeat for his new side.

The Albanian attacker came off the bench on January 14 against Coventry City, but after that he was not seen again in a matchday squad - almost like he had disappeared from radar.

There was hardly even a mention from Warnock about Kamberi following his appointment and for the rest of last season, the forward remained absent.

In the end, Kamberi was not needed as Huddersfield scrambled to safety without him, and he was obviously released at the end of his contract.

Kamberi has since signed for Slaven Belupo of the Croatian top flight, but the whole ordeal of him signing for Town was bizarre and a waste of a wage when it was all said and done - he was likely never going to be the answer to Huddersfield's problems at the time and that proved to be the case.