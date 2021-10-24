Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘Letting fans down’ – Many Preston fans unimpressed by one man after flashpoint against Blackpool

Published

4 mins ago

on

Preston were beaten 2-0 away at Blackpool on Saturday in the first Lancashire Derby between the two sides since 2013. 

Frankie McAvoy’s side were hoping to build a run of form together after an impressive win in midweek over Coventry City and end their winless run at Deepdale which stretches back to August.

Unfortunately for them, it wasn’t to be as they were well beaten by their rivals. Preston just didn’t turn up in this game and Blackpool deserved all three points.

They took the lead after an impressive attack resulted in Keshi Anderson slotting in at the near post before Jerry Yates took down a long ball and played in Gary Madine for the second.

Preston fans then started to turn on manager Frankie McAvoy who is under growing pressure at Deepdale to turn the tide of poor results. However, things won’t be helped as they’ll be missing their captain Alan Browne for their midweek League Cup tie against Liverpool.

He needlessly got involved in some confrontation after things got heated between the two sides and was sent off for his actions. This led to many Preston fans criticising their club captain. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter.


