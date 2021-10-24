‘Letting fans down’ – Many Preston fans unimpressed by one man after flashpoint against Blackpool

Preston were beaten 2-0 away at Blackpool on Saturday in the first Lancashire Derby between the two sides since 2013.

Frankie McAvoy’s side were hoping to build a run of form together after an impressive win in midweek over Coventry City and end their winless run at Deepdale which stretches back to August.

Unfortunately for them, it wasn’t to be as they were well beaten by their rivals. Preston just didn’t turn up in this game and Blackpool deserved all three points.

They took the lead after an impressive attack resulted in Keshi Anderson slotting in at the near post before Jerry Yates took down a long ball and played in Gary Madine for the second.

Preston fans then started to turn on manager Frankie McAvoy who is under growing pressure at Deepdale to turn the tide of poor results. However, things won’t be helped as they’ll be missing their captain Alan Browne for their midweek League Cup tie against Liverpool.

He needlessly got involved in some confrontation after things got heated between the two sides and was sent off for his actions. This led to many Preston fans criticising their club captain. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter.

He is embarrassing. — Jack 🌹 (@jtuckerx) October 23, 2021

Please leave that armband off Browne, thanks. — Shaun Thompson (@shaunpne) October 23, 2021

Can we ask for him to be banned for the rest of the season? — JJ (@beingjj_) October 23, 2021

Nice of him to finally show some fight… — Benna Boys Fans🇦🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BennaBoys) October 23, 2021

Well done Browne u and the manager letting fans down — F Coby (@CoburnFreddie) October 23, 2021

Offered nothing all game — James Miley (@JamesMiley1) October 23, 2021

Alan Browne setting a good example then??? — Linda CORDER (@LinCOR21) October 23, 2021

Seriously he can do one and Frankie should walk. — David Preston (@Crazy_DavidP) October 23, 2021

Alan I hope you read this…. You’re no captain of mine! Gutless! Sooner you and postman pat clear off the better! Shirker — Dan (@north4rn_lad91) October 23, 2021

Useless. — tom slater (@tom14slater) October 23, 2021