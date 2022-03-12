“Lets try and give ourselves something to really attack” – Neil Critchley addresses Blackpool’s rest of the season

Neil Critchley has revealed to Lancs Live that his Blackpool side are still vying for the Championship play-offs in what remains of this season.

The Seasiders have enjoyed an excellent return to the Championship, following promotion to the division via the League One play-offs last time out.

Critchley’s side found themselves in a similar position in the third-tier at this point of last season, with an excellent run-in pushing them into the top-six.

Blackpool are eyeing up a third successive Championship victory when Swansea City visit Bloomfield Road this afternoon, and with the Seasiders nine points below Luton Town in sixth, they will be looking to inflict as much pressure as possible on the current play-off spot occupiers.

Speaking to Lancs Live about the rest of the season and the mindset within the camp, Critchley said: “We want to always try and play our way and improve playing our way, we want our team to be organised, hard working but play with some creativity as well.

“I think we’ve done that and had a good example of that in the last few games, the next two games are going to be really important I think to see where we can go after the international break with nine games to go.

“We understand the two difficult tasks we’ve got back-to-back at home but our home record has been good recently so it gives us a chance to continue with our good form and lets try and give ourselves something to really attack after the international break.”

The verdict

The Seasiders have proven to be tough opposition all season and are fully deserving to still possess an outside chance late with a quarter of the campaign left to play.

Critchley will keep on fighting until it is mathematically impossible to secure a play-off spot, with that same mindset helping to transform their campaign last time out.

Even if their play-off hopes diminish again after this weekend, they are setting themselves up for a good season next time out, with Critchley proving to be a very good manager at this level.

There is still a lot of football to be played, and a lot of twists and turns to be had, meaning that Critchley’s side will be hoping to capitalise on the slip-ups that the play-off-chasers will experience.