‘Lets spend loads of money then’ – Sheffield Wednesday update has these fans talking about January

Sheffield Wednesday have issued a statement confirming their arbitration claim against the EFL following their charge against the club for a breach of profit and sustainability guidelines.

The Owls landed themselves in hot water after they were found guilty by the EFL of breaching their regulations on profit and sustainability in relation to the sale of Hillsborough to a holding company of owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The problem arose from the club using the sale as part of their profits for the 2017/18 tax year, despite revealing it in this summer. The EFL originally ratified the sale of the stadium to Chansiri’s holding company, however, having seen that it was used for a different tax year and that the company was not formed when they said the sale was completed, Wednesday have been charged.

The club faces a hefty punishment including a potential points deduction, and they have stood firm against this decision as they acted under the impression that the EFL were happy to see them go ahead with it.

This has seen Wednesday seek an arbitration claim against the EFL to get justice for a punishment they do not believe is fair, having initially agreed on the matter.

The Owls released a statement on their official website updating the fans on the current situation: “The Club is proceeding with its arbitration claim against the EFL that the charges issued by the EFL are unlawful and the process of appointing the arbitrators is currently underway.”

“No step will be taken in the disciplinary case, if at all, until the arbitration is resolved. The Club can confirm that it is not under embargo. No further comment will be made at this stage.”

With this tug-of-war not going away, we take a look at how some fans have reacted on Twitter to the news…

