Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he did have talks with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman after it was claimed Francesco Farioli could replace him this summer.

Will Tony Mowbray leave Sunderland?

Incredibly, despite the outstanding job Mowbray has done at the Stadium of Light, there are doubts about his future. That’s after reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano said highly-rated coach Farioli is under consideration to take over.

With the Black Cats still in the mix to win promotion this season, it would seem extremely harsh to replace Mowbray, particularly as he has built a stylish, attacking side, all whilst coping without several influential players through injury.

So, the rumours could be seen as distracting, but Mowbray told Chronicle Live that he isn’t bothered by them, as he reiterated his desire to keep on managing, and he confirmed that Speakman did talk to him about the speculation.

“Kristjaan did come into my office and have a discussion.It was hugely played-down, really. I said to [the media] at the time, it's irrelevant to me - it doesn't matter. I wasn't stamping my feet saying 'what is going on?' I understand football clubs so, yeah. It was irrelevant to me. If I did have a discussion [with Speakman], it was finished in five minutes and pushed under the carpet, and let's see what the summer brings.

“I also heard that someone had written that I was thinking of retiring - it makes me laugh, really. I get up before 6am every morning, I love that drive down the A19 to come here because I know I'm working with some amazing young footballers who want to get better.”

Big summer awaits for Sunderland

This was a very surprising update, as most would agree that Mowbray has done a brilliant job with Sunderland, and the future under his guidance looks very promising indeed. That’s not to say that Farioli wouldn’t do well either, but it would be a huge risk to replace Mowbray considering how well he is doing.

From his perspective, he is experienced enough to know that there’s always noise in football, and he won’t be allowing that to distract the players ahead of their huge final day clash with Preston on Monday as they seek a top six finish.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the summer, but Mowbray will just be focusing on trying to win promotion this season. However, even if they fall short, he can be proud of the work he has done with Sunderland since replacing Alex Neil.