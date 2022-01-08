‘Let’s see what he’s got’, ‘Brace incoming’ – Many QPR fans react to one player’s inclusion for Rotherham FA Cup tie

Mark Warburton has named his starting XI for the third round FA Cup tie with Rotherham United today and the inclusion of George Thomas has proven a talking point among many fans.

The two sides meet at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this afternoon with a place in the fourth round of the competition on the line.

Both clubs have enjoyed positive starts to the season in their respective divisions, with QPR fifth in the Championship as they chase a play-off place and Rotherham United top of League One in their pursuit of a return to the second tier.

With Ilias Chair away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations and Chris Willock rested, the emphasis is on Thomas in midfield to create.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club this month but has a chance today to prove to Warburton that he deserves to stay in west London and can play a part in their promotion push.

Much of the focus is likely to be on the attacking midfielder against the Millers as the response of plenty of R’s fans of Twitter shows…

Time for Thomas to prove himself — Ben Darling (@benjyd21) January 8, 2022

Let’s see what he’s got today Come on you rsss — william (@YerrillW) January 8, 2022

Happy to see Willock get some rest and Thomas get a chance!! And thrilled to see Dom is back on the pitch. UR’s #QPR — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) January 8, 2022

Bought a ticket today just so I could watch a few of the fringe players. Looks like I wasted my money!🤣 guess I'll be concentrating mostly on George Thomas. https://t.co/k740gDjeQd — Ben Walker (@qprbenjamin163) January 8, 2022