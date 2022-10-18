“Let’s see what happens” – Coventry City first-teamer issues verdict on his Sky Blues future

Coventry City centre-back Kyle McFadzean believes he will receive another contract if he continues to perform every week, issuing his thoughts on his future to Coventry Live.

The 35-year-old is coming into the final year of his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena and isn’t guaranteed to stay beyond the summer with fresh terms yet to be agreed between the two parties.

Appearing in all of their league games so far this season, his fitness has been crucial with Jonathan Panzo and Callum Doyle still adapting to life in the Midlands and Dominic Hyam being sold to Blackburn Rovers.

And he has managed to remain fit throughout the vast majority of his stay with the Sky Blues, racking up 129 competitive appearances since his move to Mark Robins’ side in 2019 which is an impressive total considering his age.

The fact he’s 35 could potentially put him in danger of being released next year because of the fact they won’t be able to make a big profit on him in the future, though his experience could be priceless for Robins in tough situations like the one they currently find themselves in.

And the defender is confident of winning a new contract if he continues to be one of the first names on the teamsheet, though his focus is currently on the short term with his side still bottom of the division going into this midweek’s round of second-tier fixtures.

He said: “It would be unbelievable if I could do that (earn another year) but first and foremost we have got to start winning games and get out of the bottom three and that will then see to itself really.

“And if we’re looking in a better position after a few more games and if I am playing week in and week out I just don’t see why there would be a question about it.

“So let’s see what happens. I have got to perform first and prove to them that I can still do it.”

The Verdict:

Considering Nottingham Forest’s summer business, Panzo could easily join the Sky Blues on a permanent basis next summer and you’d have to imagine their chances of doing that would be boosted if the Reds remained in the top flight.

Although similar could potentially be said about Doyle with the teenager not close to breaking into Manchester City’s first team yet, he’s only 18 at this point and the fact Taylor Harwood-Bellis is only out on loan at Burnley just goes to show that Pep Guardiola’s side hold on to their youngsters if they have potential and Doyle has certainly got that.

And there are no guarantees Panzo will join. This, Hyam’s departure and the fact Michael Rose’s contract also expires next summer probably makes it likely that McFadzean will be offered another deal to remain at the club.

And whilst he’s still a key player, the Sky Blues would be silly to let him go just to sign an alternative who may not be as good as the 35-year-old.

The latter is a stable figure in central defence and that could be crucial next summer with Robins’ side facing a potential rebuild in this area.