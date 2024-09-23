Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season under John Eustace.

Last season, Rovers struggled massively and flirted with relegation at times, but Eustace kept them up and had his pre-season with the squad to make new signings and get the side up to standard.

Blackburn look a totally different team this season, and are unbeaten in the Championship after their first six games. Three wins and three draws have seen them climb to 4th in the table and become early challengers for promotion.

The three wins came against Derby County, Oxford United and Bristol City, with the side scoring nine goals from those three games.

This past weekend, Blackburn were unfortunate not get all three points away to local rivals, Preston North End, but the game finished 0-0, with each side getting a man sent off.

As mentioned, it has been a great start for Rovers, but as a result, it has led to their much-loved manager being targeted by clubs elsewhere.

Southampton have placed John Eustace on their radar

Southampton won promotion from the Premier League last season under Russell Martin, but so far they have endured a very difficult start and subsequently sit inside the relegation zone with just one point, which was to be expected considering the difficulty of the division.

As a result of their poor start, Martin is already under pressure due to his style of play, and Football Insider have reported that the Saints are keeping tabs on Blackburn boss, John Eustace.

The report claims that Southampton have 'shortlisted' Eustace as they target potential replacements for Russell Martin, should he depart.

Carlton Palmer urges Southampton to give Martin a chance

While John Eustace is enjoying a strong start with Blackburn Rovers, it would be very harsh to sack Russell Martin this early in the season. That was the main thought process of former England international and current pundit, Carlton Palmer, who spoke exclusively to FLW on the matter.

"It is quite concerning for me that Southampton are being linked with several managers. They've been linked with Carlos Corberan, they're now being linked with John Eustace."

"I think it's very disrespectful. Russell Martin has got them promoted and he needs to be given time. I know Southampton will want to stay up this season but it is going to be a tall order. Give the manager a chance that got you there."

"You're in the bottom three but you're only two points in the bottom three. There's a long way to go."

"Obviously John Eustace is going to be linked with clubs, having done what he's done. It's a magnificent achievement going into Blackburn Rovers, keeping them up last season, and then they have had an unbelievable start to the season. John's a former colleague of mine. We played together at Coventry."

Blackburn Rovers' first six league games Opposition Result Derby County (H) 4-2 W Norwich City (A) 2-2 D Oxford United (H) 2-1 W Burnley (A) 1-1 D Bristol City (H) 3-0 W Preston North End (A) 0-0 D

"Would it be a good appointment for Saints? How can you say it would be a good appointment? John Eustace has never managed in the Premier League, so we'd have to wait and see whether John could make that step up."

"I think in time, he will make that step up to the Premier League. I think he's a bright, young manager with a bright future, but Russell Martin needs to be given the chance now; he got the club there."

"John Eustace hasn't had a promotion as manager, Russell Martin has, and he's done very well, so he needs to be given that job."

"It's a difficult job in the Premier League. John Eustace is doing very well with Blackburn Rovers, but let's see how he does over the course of the season... Russell Martin, for me, should get the season regardless."