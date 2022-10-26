“Let’s not panic” – Carlton Palmer weighs in on Dean Smith at Norwich City amid Russell Martin links

Norwich City are winless in their last six matches in the Championship and the anxiety within the supporter base is growing that the club will not be returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

It feels a touch like Dean Smith is being held to ransom for the overperformances of the previous era under Daniel Farke, when the German manager arguably had a better squad in winning two second tier titles than Smith currently has at his disposal.

The Sun have linked the Canaries with Swansea City manager Russell Martin if they do opt to dismiss Smith of his duties, but all the talk seems to be escalating rather quickly with Norwich just five points off of the top two.

When asked if he could see the Canaries turning to Martin and replacing Smith, Carlton Palmer said: “I don’t see what the panic is with Dean Smith, it’s a long season, it was always going to be difficult, it’s not easy to just run through the Championship and get the back to the Premier League, it’s tough.

“Dean needs to be given time and a bit of patience, they’re sat in a really good position, so I don’t know why all the talk is of changing manager.

“It’s ridiculous how many managers have lost their jobs in the Championship already.

“Martin’s doing a great job at Swansea, but they’re only just ahead of Norwich, so it’s not like he’s doing a particularly brilliant job compared to Smith.

“Everybody has to be patient, and if Norwich aren’t in the hunt after 20 to 25 games, then let’s have a look at it then.

“But right now, they’re in the mix for going up automatically which would’ve been their aim at the start of the season.

“Let’s not panic, these runs happen in football.”