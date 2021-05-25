Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Let’s not kid ourselves’ – These Millwall fans react to 27-year-old’s arrival

1 min ago

Millwall have completed the signing of George Long on a free transfer from Hull City. 

Long made 65 appearances for the Tigers after arriving at the KCOM Stadium as a permanent signing in the summer of 2018.

He did serve as the club’s No.1 for a decent period of his three-year spell with Hull, but wasn’t Grant McCann’s go-to option in the 2020/21 campaign as they won the League One title and promotion back into the Championship.

With the goalkeeper’s contract up in East Yorkshire, Millwall have confirmed that they have swooped to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent basis.

Bart Bialkowski has proved to be a reliable stopper for Gary Rowett’s side in the Championship over the years, but is fast approaching his 34th birthday and was in need of some competition for the new season.

Millwall have now delivered on that, with Long set to come in and provide the Pole with support for the 2021/22 campaign.

