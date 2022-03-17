“Let’s not forget” – Nathan Jones assesses Luton Town’s 4-0 victory over Preston North End

Nathan Jones was full of praise for his Luton Town side following last night’s 4-0 victory over Preston North End, in conversation with Luton Today.

The Hatters, who conceded twice in the second half on Sunday against QPR, allowing the R’s to take all three points, produced an excellent display against a Preston side who still have the slightest of play-off ambitions.

A brace from Luke Berry, a Fred Onyedinma strike and a Bambo Diaby own goal put the hosts into a four-goal lead before the hour-mark, with the Hatters control proceedings throughout the 90 minutes.

Speaking to Luton Today about last night’s performance, Jones said: “Let’s not forget, these are a real good side, they’ve lost one in ten.

“With the greatest of respect, it’s not like we’ve done that to somebody that’s already down, it’s a wonderful performance.

“We were robbed on Sunday, we were good on Sunday.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Luton Town players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Age now: 44 Signed from: Peterborough Left for: Peterborough Mark Tyler Sonny Bradley Alex Lawless Scott Griffiths

“Tonight, we defended our box better and we were far more clinical.

“I thought that was as good a performance as we’ve had here.

“I’m so, so happy. Luke Berry does what Luke Berry does very, very well. I just thought we were excellent in the first half.

“The second half, we’ve got a benchmark or a watershed, where Swansea came here, we were three-up (at half-time) and cruising, it should’ve been four or five but we ended up drawing it.

“So, now, we don’t do a Swansea, we didn’t, and the energy we showed in the second half was quite frightening, especially because everyone’s having to do massive shifts.”

The verdict

The Hatters responded in the perfect manner to earn all three points last night, and after the fourth goal in the 59th minute, it was still the Bedfordshire club pushing for another.

It was a thoroughly professional display from a side who came into the clash with lots of players unavailable, and when considering that the Hatters played the vast majority of the contest with three full-backs as a central defensive trio, then it just adds to the excellence of the performance.

Reclaiming a spot in the play-off positions, Luton will be hoping to back that performance up when they travel to Hull City on Saturday.

Every game becomes a cup final now, with the Hatters looking to defy all expectations and earn a spot in the top-six.