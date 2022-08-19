“Let’s not forget” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit makes bold claim regarding Liverpool loanee

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers have started the season in fine form under Ian Evatt, rather building on their very positive second half to last season they had.

Wanderers are unbeaten after four league games, conceding just once and picking up eight points in the process.

The Trotters welcome Sheffield Wednesday to The UniBol on Saturday, after the Owls were pre-season league title favourites, with the opportunity to put a marker down and show that they are ready to battle for promotion.

Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jacques believes that Conor Bradley, who is on loan from Liverpool, has been Wanderers’ best player so far this term.

Speaking to Football League World, Jacques said: “He’s (Bradley) definitely been our standout player so far this season, I know it’s early to say, but over the course of all the games he’s definitely been our best player, including pre-season.

“Goals and assists, and let’s not forget he’s a right wing back, so he’s got to be able to defend and some of the tackles he’s put in have been really important tackles and well-timed.

“He’s really good with the ball, he’s so comfortable with it at his feet, his delivery into the box, his ability to shoot and the fact that our wing backs get very high up the pitch, around the edge of the box, under Ian Evatt, they’re going to get lots of shooting opportunities and he’s going to get more of those so it’ll be interesting to see how he takes them.

“I could easily see him getting five to ten goals from that wing back position, it’ll be interesting to how he compares to Dec John and Jack Iredale on the other side, because they’re not quite as attack-minded.”