‘Let’s not be silly’ – Luke Ayling directs message to Leeds United teammate as club debate rages on

Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are going head-to-head for Leeds United’s Goal of the Season award, with each believing their respective strike is streets ahead of the other.

Leeds have scored some quality goals this season, but the two standouts came in their last two fixtures before the EFL’s postponements.

In the demolition of Hull City, Roberts was on the end of a sweeping move to fire Leeds into a three-goal lead, with the slick build-up play a real sign of how Marcelo Bielsa wants his side to play.

Quiz: The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

Ayling’s was different, however. Equally, there was some magnificent build-up play between Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison, with the latter floating a lovely cross from the left to the far edge of the penalty area.

There, Ayling met it with the sweetest volley you will see, crashing it in off the crossbar and setting Leeds up for a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

The debate over the postponement of football as to which goal was better ticks on, with @LUFC sparking things up again today.

On the back of that, Ayling took to Twitter to stake his claim for Goal of the Season, issuing the following message:

I love you @official_tyro but let’s not be silly now 👀🤣💙 https://t.co/p9Txczujea — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) June 4, 2020

The Verdict

What a tough call this is. You’ve got a beautifully crafted goal going up against a strike of the highest order from Ayling.

The fans will be divided, the coaching staff will be divided and, it seems, the players are divided too.

Roberts’ goal was unique to Bielsa’s style, which swings it in my favour, but the atmosphere at Elland Road when Ayling met Harrison’s volley will last in the memory for a long, long time.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!