‘Let’s negotiate’ – Lyle Taylor sends transfer message to Nottingham Forest ace after Birmingham win

Two summer signings have made a world of difference since arriving at Nottingham Forest.

Djed Spence and Max Lowe – who joined on loan from Middlesbrough and Sheffield United respectively – have proven to be shrewd additions for the Reds.

Steve Cooper’s decision to stick with a 3-4-3 formation with wing-backs has got the best out of the two players, who have gone from strength-to-strength in recent games.

The pair have helped Forest record back-to-back away wins in the space of four days this week, with a 3-1 win at Barnsley and 3-0 victory at Birmingham.

Spence scored his first goal for Forest in yesterday’s win at St. Andrew’s, racing onto a through ball and finish emphatically beyond Matija Sarkic.

But Lowe also proved his worth, producing another impressive display on the opposite flank as he continues to earn rave reviews.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Lowe praised the Reds’ performance and support from the away end, with Lyle Taylor among those in the comments.

“Agent Lyle” was more than willing to discuss a permanent deal on the club’s behalf, it seems…

The Verdict

I’m sure Forest fans would love to see three loanees signed up permanently right now – Spence, Lowe and Philip Zinckernagel.

The trio have been a breath of fresh air since they arrived during the summer, particularly Spence and Lowe.

The change in formation and system has suited them down to a tee, and it would be good to see Forest tie them down to a permanent deal in the future as they don’t seem in favour at their parent clubs.