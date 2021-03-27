‘Let’s hope we smash it’, ‘Get the job done’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to key Lee Johnson decision against Bristol Rovers

Sunderland face another potential banana-skin as they take on Bristol Rovers this afternoon.

The Black Cats are on a wonderful run of form that has seen them move firmly into automatic promotion contention in League One.

However with competition heating up at the top of the table it means that Lee Johnson has some tough decisions to make as he prepares to go head to head with Joey Barton’s team.

With that in mind Johnson has made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Lincoln City.

Josh Scowen and Aiden O’Brien return to the starting line-up for this one and will replace Conor McLaughlin and Grant Leadbitter in the side.

That means that Lee Burge will start in goal with a predicted back four of Max Power, Dion Sanderson, Luke O’Nien and Callum McFadzean.

In midfield we’re likely to see a four of Lynden Gooch, Josh Scowen, Carl Winchester and Aiden McGeady with Aiden O’Brien and Charlie Wyke linking up once again in attack.

With so much riding on the game it’s only natural that supporters had some opinions on Lee Johnson’s team selection.

Here’s what a selection of supporters had to say.

Ha’wayyyy, get the 3 points lads — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) March 27, 2021

Haway lads🔴⚪️ — Jai Oliver (@JaiOliver5) March 27, 2021

Very good team 👍🏻 — Ethan Oneil (@EthanOsafc) March 27, 2021

4-4-2 or 3-4-3. Could be either — Parker (@Parkersafc) March 27, 2021

Good team always think our best midfield Partnership is scowen Winchester — Terry Allinson (@allinson_terry) March 27, 2021

Haway the lads…3 points today — John (@John67684101) March 27, 2021

No one wants to see O’Brien in the team man stop playing him — Robbie Gateshill (@GateshillRobbie) March 27, 2021

Ross Stewart instead of obrien tbh — Quinn Parkin (@parkin_quinn) March 27, 2021

Nice squad good bench let's hope we smash it cmon haway 👍😊 — What about Karl? (@aboutkarlmusic1) March 27, 2021

Very happy with that, haway the lads — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿D.F.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@XSAFCX) March 27, 2021