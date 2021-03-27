Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Let’s hope we smash it’, ‘Get the job done’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to key Lee Johnson decision against Bristol Rovers

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sunderland face another potential banana-skin as they take on Bristol Rovers this afternoon.

The Black Cats are on a wonderful run of form that has seen them move firmly into automatic promotion contention in League One.

However with competition heating up at the top of the table it means that Lee Johnson has some tough decisions to make as he prepares to go head to head with Joey Barton’s team.

With that in mind Johnson has made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Lincoln City.

Josh Scowen and Aiden O’Brien return to the starting line-up for this one and will replace Conor McLaughlin and Grant Leadbitter in the side.

That means that Lee Burge will start in goal with a predicted back four of Max Power, Dion Sanderson, Luke O’Nien and Callum McFadzean.

In midfield we’re likely to see a four of Lynden Gooch, Josh Scowen, Carl Winchester and Aiden McGeady with Aiden O’Brien and Charlie Wyke linking up once again in attack.

With so much riding on the game it’s only natural that supporters had some opinions on Lee Johnson’s team selection.

Here’s what a selection of supporters had to say.


North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

