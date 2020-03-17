‘Let’s hope so’, ‘Fingers crossed’ – Many Ipswich Town fans reveal their preferences on club transfer plans

With Ipswich Town currently way off the pace in the race for promotion to the Championship in League One, both Paul Lambert and his squad are seemingly facing uncertain futures at Portman Road this summer.

With a team laced full of experience and youth having been slotted together by Lambert this summer, many quickly tipped the Tractor Boys for an instants return to the second division after suffering relegation last season.

However after a rapid start under the Scot this term, the East Anglian side have now fallen behind many of their rivals and as such are now in danger of missing out on a top six place let alone an automatic spot.

Following this season’s misdemeanors, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Ipswich Town FC Forum on Facebook for their opinion on whether they are expecting a mass clear out of players from the club this summer or not, thus yielding a wide array of responses from the fans.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Portman Road faithful via social media earlier today.

Harry Worth: Yes, along with half of the country.

Thomas Terp: We can only hope.

Tony Houghton: Fingers crossed.

Ben Webb: There’s at least five or six that need to go.

David Paul: I’m hoping, sadly not expecting though.

Ian Tullett: Let’s hope so.

Robert Teager: Yes.

Ed Sturgeon: I’m expecting it to be fair.