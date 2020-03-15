‘Let’s hope not’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans respond to Graham Potter’s vision for Ben White

Brighton boss Graham Potter has praised Ben White for his performances on loan at Leeds United this season, with Potter suggesting he views the defender as part of his future plans at the Seagulls.

White has been an integral figure for Leeds since he completed his season-long loan move from Brighton over the summer, with the centre-back having been an ever-present figure for Marcelo Bielsa’s men in the Championship this term.

The 22-year-old has formed a solid defensive partnership with club captain Liam Cooper over the course of the term, and Potter has now confessed that he has been impressed with White after continually tracking his progress over the course of the campaign.

The Seagulls boss revealed he has been keeping a close eye on the defender and has been pleased with Bielsa’s handling of him, while Potter also hinted that he is preparing for White to become part of his first-team plans next term.

“I’m aware of his progress and we keep a track of that, he’s been doing well,” Potter said, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s mobile and good on the ball and is in the hands of a very good coach in Marcelo Bielsa. Whatever he decides for Ben is fine by me.

“I’m delighted with the experience he’s had so far this season with Leeds and we’re looking forward to working with him in the future.”

Plenty of Leeds supporters have responded to Potter’s comments by focusing on his claim that he is looking forward to working with him in the future, with some fans claiming the centre-back will not be playing for the Amex Stadium side next term.

Here are some of the responses…

Yet another manager who trusts in Bielsa and his methods. Remarkable quality and consistency from White all season. — Damien Cummins (@Damien_Cms) March 15, 2020

“And we’re looking forward to working with him in the future”🥴🥴 Lets hope not — J T (@JakeTaylor200) March 15, 2020

Even if his not at Leeds next season he won’t be at Brighton. — kevan (@kevan63) March 15, 2020

Loans are going to be a minefield if the season is postponed for 3 months. — Jim Moran (@jimmoran) March 15, 2020

His future won’t be at Brighton that’s for sure — bielsa’s lucky blue bucket 💙💛💙💛 (@delwright21) March 15, 2020