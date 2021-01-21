Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Let’s hope he can do the business’ – Many Birmingham fans react to emerging transfer news

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have completed the loan signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper on loan until the end of the season.

Harper has been unable to get regular game time under his belt this season, and has been limited to only 31 minutes of Premier League football this term.

The midfielder was a bit-part player under Slaven Bilic last season, too, and has now moved away from the Hawthorns on a temporary basis.

Blues have now swooped to sign the 20-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the season, adding another midfield option to Aitor Karanka’s side.

Blues have recently bid farewell to two midfielders in David Davis and Dan Crowley, leaving scope for another body to be added to the middle of the park.

Here, though, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to their latest arrival, with many pointing out the need for a new striker…


