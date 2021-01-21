‘Let’s hope he can do the business’ – Many Birmingham fans react to emerging transfer news

Birmingham City have completed the loan signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper on loan until the end of the season.

Harper has been unable to get regular game time under his belt this season, and has been limited to only 31 minutes of Premier League football this term.

The midfielder was a bit-part player under Slaven Bilic last season, too, and has now moved away from the Hawthorns on a temporary basis.

Blues have now swooped to sign the 20-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the season, adding another midfield option to Aitor Karanka’s side.

Blues have recently bid farewell to two midfielders in David Davis and Dan Crowley, leaving scope for another body to be added to the middle of the park.

Here, though, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to their latest arrival, with many pointing out the need for a new striker…

Let’s hope he can do the buisness 💙 — Jack Line (@Jack_line34) January 21, 2021

dont you realise we have 50 midfielders but only 2 strikers are we going to get a couple of new strikers ???? — SmithyBCFC (@Forzablues1875) January 21, 2021

Thank god we’ve signed another centre mid we was getting short in that position — Tom (@Tom_Maycock19) January 21, 2021

Could be what we need in terms of ball retention in the middle. Ivan Hot Potato Sunjic or Kieftenbeld need a ball player. Massive week and we need a striker, determines our survival in my eyes — Kane (@KaneGStyles) January 21, 2021

Good bit of business that — chris tyler (@cbluetyler) January 21, 2021

Positive signing! — Sean Jones (@TheRegista56) January 21, 2021

Great, now a striker. — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) January 21, 2021

Announce promotion. — Harv BCFC (@HarvTheShagger) January 21, 2021

Why? Not being funny we already had 11 central midfield players if you count CDM CM and CAM positions. We dont create chances or score goals. Harper isnt a creator. We need a striker. — JoeBCFC (@JoePalm24366295) January 21, 2021