“Let’s go” – Sheffield United squad offer Oli McBurnie support after key injury update

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has started the World Cup break with surgery in a bid to get himself back up to full speed.

McBurnie has been crucial for the Blades and Paul Heckingbottom so far this season, scoring nine goals in 17 appearances and forming a lethal partnership with Iliman Ndiaye in attack.

Heckingbottom has made no secret of the fact that McBurnie has been playing with a hernia problem for a few weeks now, with this World Cup break circled as a chance to put that problem right.

A fresh concern emerged in the form of an ankle injury, which ruled McBurnie out of the 1-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday. He was pictured with his foot in a protective boot, with Heckingbottom confirming he’s suffered ankle ligament damage.

Over on Instagram, McBurnie has shared a post following surgery, likely on his hernia problem, writing: “Surgery went well Alhamdulillah🤲🏼 road to recovery starts now!! Thanks for all the messages!❤️⚔️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie)

Plenty of reaction emerged in the comments following McBurnie’s post.

Manchester City loan pair. Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, had messages, as did Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, Wes Foderingham and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Sheffield United quiz

1 of 20 In what year were Sheffield United formed? 1889 1892 1895 1898

The Verdict

McBurnie is a hugely important player for Sheffield United and there’s going to be hope that surgery doesn’t rule him out for too long.

The break has come at a good time in regards to getting McBurnie patched up, with it a race against time to get him back available for mid-to-late December.

The staff, players and fans alike will all share hope that Sheffield United’s No.9 isn’t out for too long.

Thoughts? Let us know!