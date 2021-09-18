‘Let’s get behind him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as managerial hunt approaches climax

Nottingham Forest are edging closer to appointing Steve Cooper as their new boss.

The Reds have been on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Chris Hughton on Thursday morning.

Forest are yet to win this season and have picked up only one point from seven games so far, with Wednesday’s defeat to Middlesbrough their sixth of the campaign already.

But the Reds look to make a swift appointment and land their number one target, having agreed compensation with Swansea for Cooper, as per Sky Sports.

Cooper left Swansea at the end of last season, but has remained under contract at the Liberty Stadium ever since, leaving a requirement to agree compensation.

Forest have agreed a package in the region of £1.2million, as they now look to press ahead and wrap up Dane Murphy’s first managerial appointment.

At 41, Cooper is still relatively early into life as a manager at club level, but led Swansea to successive play-off finishes in his two seasons at the Liberty Stadium.

He also worked with the likes of Phil Foden, Rhian Brewster and Morgan Gibbs-White during his time in the England youth setup, leading them to World Cup success in 2017.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have had to say as their hunt for a new manager approaches its climax…

Why am I so unenthused by this. Think we needed something exciting and fresh after hughton. This doesn’t do it for me. — liam waghorn (@liamwaghorn) September 17, 2021

Fantastic appointment he did fantastic at Swansea and is excellent with the youngsters — Paul (ALVIN) (@ScrumpyNffc) September 17, 2021

Positives are that he brings through youth, negatives are that it's similar football. — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) September 17, 2021

Is it naive of me to suggest this whole Cooper thing is … and I can’t believe I’m saying this … actually quite coherent? — Gareth Watts 💙 (@tokyobeatbox) September 17, 2021

Good. My first choice was Lampard but can totally understand why the club want Cooper as he fits the new model of bringing through and improving young players as opposed to spending millions on average players – clearly a Dane appointment, so hope it happens as it’s logical👍 — LoyalRed21 (@LoyalRed21) September 17, 2021

I’m really liking the sound of this. Not someone I automatically would pick. But we have been crying out for an identity, a style, a recruitment strategy, a long term plan. Plus a guy to fit the plan rather than a new plan to fit a new guy each time! More optimistic now. #NFFC — Max Eyre (@maxeyre) September 17, 2021

In Steve Cooper we trust https://t.co/MqoM28CnzR — Tufty (@TuftyNFFC) September 17, 2021

Sounds like it's Steve Cooper then… So if that's the decision let's get behind him and show our support, no point dwelling on other names or moaning. The team needs us more than ever right now. #YouReds #NFFC — Holly Victoria (@Holly_VicUK) September 17, 2021