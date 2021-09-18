Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Let’s get behind him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as managerial hunt approaches climax

Nottingham Forest are edging closer to appointing Steve Cooper as their new boss.

The Reds have been on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Chris Hughton on Thursday morning.

Forest are yet to win this season and have picked up only one point from seven games so far, with Wednesday’s defeat to Middlesbrough their sixth of the campaign already.

But the Reds look to make a swift appointment and land their number one target, having agreed compensation with Swansea for Cooper, as per Sky Sports.

Cooper left Swansea at the end of last season, but has remained under contract at the Liberty Stadium ever since, leaving a requirement to agree compensation.

Forest have agreed a package in the region of £1.2million, as they now look to press ahead and wrap up Dane Murphy’s first managerial appointment.

At 41, Cooper is still relatively early into life as a manager at club level, but led Swansea to successive play-off finishes in his two seasons at the Liberty Stadium.

He also worked with the likes of Phil Foden, Rhian Brewster and Morgan Gibbs-White during his time in the England youth setup, leading them to World Cup success in 2017.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have had to say as their hunt for a new manager approaches its climax…


