‘Lets get back on track’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to club’s post

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club’s post which shows their players training ahead of Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Reds, who are currently eighth in the Championship standings, will be aiming to deliver a response to last weekend’s dismal performance against Sheffield Wednesday when they make the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

A first-half hat-trick from Jordan Rhodes combined with a strike from Steven Fletcher secured a 4-0 victory for the Owls over Forest.

Given just how poor the Reds were in this particular clash, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Sabri Lamouchi opts to make any alterations to his side.

Samba Sow, who is one of the players who is pictured in the club’s tweet, could be handed a start against Huddersfield having now recovered from a hamstring injury.

Can you get 16 out of 16 on this Forest quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 What club did Nottingham Forest sign Lewis Grabban from? Aston Villa Sunderland AFC Bournemouth Norwich City

After the club posted images of the squad training ahead of their upcoming showdown with the Terriers, many Forest reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

C'mon lets get back on track!! — Richard Whitbread (@Richwhitty63) December 18, 2019

Let's get 3 points this week. Good luck lads. — Margaret Gannaway (@MargaretGannawa) December 18, 2019

Not to put a downer on things but I hope it’s better than last weekend — Matt (@MatthewUnwin29) December 18, 2019

Ameobi looks like the coldest man who ever lived!! 😂 — James Rooke (@Jrooke9579) December 18, 2019

Not many smiley faces, let’s hope Lamouchi has given em all a round up after last game 😀⚽️ — Mattyboy24 (@mattyboy2404) December 18, 2019

semedo sow cdm’s 🙏🙏 — Aidan Stansbury (@stannostnsbry) December 18, 2019

Samba Sow 😍🤩 — Josh kind (@Joshkind_NFFC) December 18, 2019

By beating Huddersfield on Saturday, Forest could move up to third in the Championship standings depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.