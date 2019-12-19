Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Lets get back on track’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to club’s post

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club’s post which shows their players training ahead of Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Reds, who are currently eighth in the Championship standings, will be aiming to deliver a response to last weekend’s dismal performance against Sheffield Wednesday when they make the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

A first-half hat-trick from Jordan Rhodes combined with a strike from Steven Fletcher secured a 4-0 victory for the Owls over Forest.

Given just how poor the Reds were in this particular clash, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Sabri Lamouchi opts to make any alterations to his side.

Samba Sow, who is one of the players who is pictured in the club’s tweet, could be handed a start against Huddersfield having now recovered from a hamstring injury.

After the club posted images of the squad training ahead of their upcoming showdown with the Terriers, many Forest reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

By beating Huddersfield on Saturday, Forest could move up to third in the Championship standings depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.


