‘Let’s finish off the job’ – Many Leeds United fans left overjoyed by club announcement

Published

4 mins ago

on

Marcelo Bielsa has been handed a significant boost ahead of the Championship’s restart, with five first-team players at Leeds United committing until the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign.  

Leeds are in the middle of a promotion fight and know nine games separate them from a Premier League return.

Doubt had surrounded the future of Gaetano Berardi, as well as their five loanees, ahead of the restart given their deals run until June 30th. However, Leeds have moved to announce some extensions.

Berardi will stick around until this season concludes, whilst Jack Harrison, Ben White, Helder Costa and Illan Meslier have also had their loan deals extended. In fact, the only loanee without an extension is Jean-Kevin Augustin.

And, the news of the extensions has been greeted with a sea of positive reaction from the Leeds fans, who are delighted to see Bielsa’s squad sticking together as they aim to get the job done.

Here, we dive into that reaction…

