‘Let’s do this’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Matheus Pereira’s message as Leeds United clash looms
Plenty of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to social media to react to a message from Matheus Pereira, ahead of the top-of-the-table clash with Leeds United this evening.
The Baggies have made an excellent start to the season under Slaven Bilic and start 2020 in second place in the Championship table – behind Leeds on goal difference.
Albion will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in their final game of 2019, but they face a tough test against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds – the only other team to beat them this season – at The Hawthorns.
Pereira has been one of the standout performers for West Brom so far this season. The 23-year-old joined the Baggies in the summer and has scored five goals and provided ten assists in 23 Championship appearances.
The Brazilian is already a fans’ favourite at The Hawthorns and he has sent a message to West Brom fans on Twitter, ahead of the top-of-the-table clash with Leeds.
Come on Baggies!
God bless us 💙🚀⚽ @wba pic.twitter.com/AnufjafV6N
— Matheus Pereira (@MatheusPereira) January 1, 2020
Plenty of West Brom supporters were quick to respond to Pereira’s message on Twitter. Here is a look at some of the best comments…
Let’s do this! #wba 💙
— Sallyann (@Sal_Wba) January 1, 2020
Let's do this lads come on you baggie boys
— Kierandaw19 (@Kierandaw191) January 1, 2020
Let's smash it our little Brazilian genius. 👌🏻
— Steve (@boingboingsteve) January 1, 2020
God bless you and all the boys
— Jane Fergusson (@FergussonJane) January 1, 2020
Let’s get 3 points today 🙌🙌🔵⚪️
— kayne_wba (@KayneWba) January 1, 2020
Good luck Mr. 🐐. The Brazilian King 👑
— Oscar Price (@BoingBoingOscar) January 1, 2020
Best of luck today, big game. Make it happen 🤞🏼
— Karl Latham (@KarlJLatham) January 1, 2020
Good luck king 👑🇧🇷
— jaj (@RaiiWBA) January 1, 2020
Show them why we’re the best team in the league
— Hard Brexit Hegazi (@westbr0mfc) January 1, 2020