Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Let’s do this’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Matheus Pereira’s message as Leeds United clash looms

Published

2 mins ago

on

Plenty of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to social media to react to a message from Matheus Pereira, ahead of the top-of-the-table clash with Leeds United this evening.

The Baggies have made an excellent start to the season under Slaven Bilic and start 2020 in second place in the Championship table – behind Leeds on goal difference.

Albion will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in their final game of 2019, but they face a tough test against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds – the only other team to beat them this season – at The Hawthorns.

Pereira has been one of the standout performers for West Brom so far this season. The 23-year-old joined the Baggies in the summer and has scored five goals and provided ten assists in 23 Championship appearances.

The Brazilian is already a fans’ favourite at The Hawthorns and he has sent a message to West Brom fans on Twitter, ahead of the top-of-the-table clash with Leeds.

Can you get 18 out of 18 on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 18

Who scored West Brom’s first goal of the season in their win at Nottingham Forest?

Plenty of West Brom supporters were quick to respond to Pereira’s message on Twitter. Here is a look at some of the best comments…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Let’s do this’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Matheus Pereira’s message as Leeds United clash looms

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: