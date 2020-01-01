‘Let’s do this’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Matheus Pereira’s message as Leeds United clash looms

Plenty of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to social media to react to a message from Matheus Pereira, ahead of the top-of-the-table clash with Leeds United this evening.

The Baggies have made an excellent start to the season under Slaven Bilic and start 2020 in second place in the Championship table – behind Leeds on goal difference.

Albion will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in their final game of 2019, but they face a tough test against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds – the only other team to beat them this season – at The Hawthorns.

Pereira has been one of the standout performers for West Brom so far this season. The 23-year-old joined the Baggies in the summer and has scored five goals and provided ten assists in 23 Championship appearances.

The Brazilian is already a fans’ favourite at The Hawthorns and he has sent a message to West Brom fans on Twitter, ahead of the top-of-the-table clash with Leeds.

Can you get 18 out of 18 on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 18 Who scored West Brom’s first goal of the season in their win at Nottingham Forest? Matt Phillips Kenneth Zohore Kyle Edwards Filip Krovinovic

Plenty of West Brom supporters were quick to respond to Pereira’s message on Twitter. Here is a look at some of the best comments…

Let's do this lads come on you baggie boys — Kierandaw19 (@Kierandaw191) January 1, 2020

Let's smash it our little Brazilian genius. 👌🏻 — Steve (@boingboingsteve) January 1, 2020

God bless you and all the boys — Jane Fergusson (@FergussonJane) January 1, 2020

Let’s get 3 points today 🙌🙌🔵⚪️ — kayne_wba (@KayneWba) January 1, 2020

Good luck Mr. 🐐. The Brazilian King 👑 — Oscar Price (@BoingBoingOscar) January 1, 2020

Best of luck today, big game. Make it happen 🤞🏼 — Karl Latham (@KarlJLatham) January 1, 2020

Good luck king 👑🇧🇷 — jaj (@RaiiWBA) January 1, 2020

Show them why we’re the best team in the league — Hard Brexit Hegazi (@westbr0mfc) January 1, 2020