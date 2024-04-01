Highlights O'Riley's career has been impressive, with standout performances for Celtic and interest from several clubs like Leeds United.

Leeds may need to adjust to O'Riley's playing style, as McAvennie suggests he lacks pace in the Premier League.

Despite potential challenges, McAvennie believes O'Riley could thrive at Leeds if given the right role and consistency in performance.

Frank McAvennie believes that Daniel Farke would need to find a specific role for Matt O’Riley to succeed if the midfielder joined Leeds United from Celtic in the summer.

Matt O’Riley’s career so far

The 23-year-old started out at Fulham, and he was very highly-rated at Craven Cottage, which saw the left-footer involved in the first-team at a young age.

However, in search of regular football, O’Riley decided to leave the Londoners, and he eventually joined MK Dons - and it was a decision that paid off.

After starring for the League One side over an 18-month period, Celtic were convinced to meet the release clause in O’Riley’s contract, as he moved to Glasgow.

And, O’Riley has been superb for Celtic, helping them to league title in his first six months, and they then won the treble under Ange Postecoglou last season.

Matt O’Riley transfer latest

This season has been a brilliant one for O’Riley on an individual basis, as he has managed 12 goals and 11 assists in the league this season, whilst he also impressed in the Champions League.

Matt O'Riley's Celtic Stats (League Only, as of April 1st) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 16 4 3 2022/23 38 3 12 2023/24 30 12 11

Therefore, a host of clubs have been credited with an interest, with Leeds thought to have been monitoring O’Riley from last summer.

As well as that, Atletico Madrid made an offer for the playmaker in the January window, and recent reports have stated that Brighton and Brentford have joined the Whites in weighing up a move for O’Riley in the summer.

l

Related Leeds United hope to secure eight-figure transfer deal for Man City’s Kalvin Phillips Leeds believe City would sell Phillips for a certain price, although the Whites may need to win promotion to secure this agreement.

Frank McAvennie makes Matt O’Riley claim

So, there’s every chance that O’Riley will be on the move in the summer, and the chance to play in the Premier League is sure to appeal, with Leeds needing to win promotion to land the player.

On paper, if they could bring the midfielder to Elland Road it would be a real coup, but McAvennie explained to Football Insider that Farke would need to make tweaks to play to O’Riley’s strengths.

“It depends what role Farke has planned for him. When he goes forward, he doesn’t have the pace to get back.

“That’s not a dig. There are a lot of outstanding players in England at the moment who haven’t got that pace. I just think he hasn’t quite got the pace to play in the Premier League, but that could all change if Farke finds the right role at Leeds.

“Let’s be honest, he can see a pass and he can score goals – but he can’t tackle. Those attributes are sought after in any league, even with his pace being a tick against him. Could he go and do it at a club like Leeds? Yes, I think he could.

“The fans will love him at Leeds. But he’s got to do it every week. He can’t do it for six games and then not show up for three – that’s my biggest gripe with O’Riley.

“He’s still young, and he can go all the way. David Silva or Jack Grealish never had that pace at Man City, but a good manager gets the best out of them. O’Riley won’t go to a top club, but somewhere like Leeds could be good for him.”