Neil Harris has responded to claims that Gillingham are favourites for the League Two automatic promotion places this season.

The Gills have had a promising summer transfer window so far, with ticket sales reaching a 10-year high in anticipation of an exciting campaign ahead.

The Gillingham chairman Brad Galinson has poured oil on the flames, talking up his side’s hopes of promotion in the lead up to the season getting underway next month.

How has Neil Harris responded to claims that Gillingham are promotion favourites?

But the club’s manager believes that it is too soon to be burdening his players with the pressure of promotion talk.

The 45-year-old admits that there is reason to be optimistic ahead of the new campaign starting soon, but that a top seven finish in their aim for the upcoming year.

“We don’t know, nobody knows until you get going and you judge it, and I always talk about 10-12 games in you get a better idea,” said Harris, via Kent Online.

“On paper we look like a team that should be well in the top half and certainly pushing for top seven, let’s be honest.

“Our aim will be we wanting to get into that top seven.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on the group but we feel we have recruited good players in January and kept a core group that are really positive taking us forward.

“I feel like we have added good players so far in this window so we certainly need to be thinking top half, pushing top seven and then judge as we go.

“It is wrong for me to have any vast expectations on the group while we haven’t even played a pre-season friendly yet.

“On paper we are building really nicely and as a football club we want to make sure that come the end of April, start of May next year, that we are right up there or thereabouts.

“The excitement that is going on with how we finished [last season] and how the club is building the infrastructure behind the scenes, the players we are signing, the players we are being linked with, then that adds to the expectation levels and that is what I have been trying to settle a little bit.”

Gillingham had a positive end to last season, but still finished 17th in the League Two table.

It was their first season back in the fourth tier having suffered relegation from League One in 2022.

There had been hopes that the club could bounce straight back into the third division but those were quickly dashed with a poor start to the season.

Harris will be hoping that he can turn things around this term, with the aim being to compete for promotion.

Gillingham’s season gets underway on 5 August with an away trip to face Stockport County.

Can Gillingham earn automatic promotion to League One next season?

Gillingham have already made three new signings to the squad for next season, including Jonathan Williams and Max Clark.

The club has also been linked with several other high-profile names that have given fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

It is still too early to say who the true favourites are to gain promotion, but Gillingham have certainly emerged as many people’s top pick so far this summer.

It is set to be a very competitive League Two season ahead, so nothing will be certain until the action gets underway in August.