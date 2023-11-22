Highlights Steve Bruce admits he let Sheffield Wednesday fans down when he left to join Newcastle United, praising the club's unique fan base.

Bruce believes Sheffield Wednesday's lack of wins in their first 12 games is a disaster and hopes they give themselves a fighting chance to stay in the league.

Bruce questions whether Sheffield Wednesday made enough signings in the transfer window and thinks the squad looks a bit short.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has admitted that he let Owls fans down when he jumped ship to join Newcastle United.

Bruce left Wednesday just weeks out from the 2019/20 season to take charge at St James' Park in a move that drew understandable outrage from the Hillsborough faithful.

Now, speaking with Gambling Zone, the experienced coach has been reflecting on his time at the South Yorkshire club and discussing how the Owls are getting on this term.

Sheffield Wednesday in 2023/24

Wednesday got promoted from League One last under Darren Moore after coming back from a 4-0 defeat in the semi-final first leg against Peterborough United to make it 5-5 on aggregate before winning on penalties.

In the final, the drama continued as they beat Barnsley in the last seconds of the game in extra time thanks to Josh Windass' diving header.

However, after that glorious promotion, it has gone from bad to worse for Wednesday as Moore left the club three weeks later and the subsequent hiring of Xisco Munoz went wrong - leaving them bottom of the table with just one win to their name and an inexperienced boss, Danny Rohl, at the helm.

Why did Steve Bruce let Sheffield Wednesday down?

Bruce was appointed in charge of the club at the start of 2019 but he resigned in July to become the new Newcastle boss.

Speaking about his time there, he told Gambling Zone: "I am surprised with Sheffield Wednesday, especially after getting back up. I let the supporters down as I had an offer to go to Newcastle, but I really enjoyed my time at Sheffield Wednesday due to the unbelievable support they've got.

"I took them on in the play-off final when I was at Hull, and they took over Wembley that day.

"They have a unique fan base. For them to go up and not win any of their first 12 games is a disaster for them. I wish the new manager, and the club as a whole, well.

"They've had an awful start, and I hope it gets better. The fans deserve it. I hope they give themselves a fighting chance to stay in the league."

Overall for Wednesday, Bruce was in charge of just 18 games. He won seven of them whilst only losing three, hence why supporters were disappointed when he left.

Did Sheffield Wednesday make enough signings in the transfer window?

Even though the club brought in 12 new players in the summer Bruce isn't convinced they done enough to make sure they had a fighting chance of staying in the division.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

He said: "I haven't seen many Sheffield Wednesday games live. I'm sure they would expect to be better than where they are. They've changed the manager, and he might blow a bit of magic into them.

"I don't know if they've done enough to strengthen the squad - you'd have to ask other people as I haven't looked at it in depth. For me, I think they look a bit short."

Their new manager, Rohl, has only been in charge of five games but he has already beaten relegation rivals Rotherham United yet they are still nine points off safety so he has a mammoth task on his hands to keep them up.