Sky Bet League One

‘Let the good news continue’ – Many Sunderland fans overjoyed as club reveal big player news

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sunderland have agreed a one-year contract with Aiden McGeady, extending the winger’s stay at the Stadium of Light into the 2021/22 campaign. 

McGeady has been a shining light during the Lee Johnson era at the club, scoring four goals and registering 16 assists in League One, as well as inspiring the club to Papa John’s Trophy success earlier in 2021.

Now, the club have revealed that they have reached an agreement to keep the 35-year-old at Sunderland for 2021/22, with a new one-year deal agreed with the player, who has made over 130 appearances for the club and scored 33 goals.

Naturally, there’s been a strong, positive reaction to the news that McGeady is extending his stay on Wearside.

Many of the club’s supporters believe that he’s the best player League One has to offer, which stands them in good stead for a fourth consecutive year in the third-tier.

Others, although equally delighted, hope that there’s more to come in the summer transfer window to lessen the reliance on McGeady.

We take a look at the initial reaction here:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

