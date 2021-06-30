‘Let the good news continue’ – Many Sunderland fans overjoyed as club reveal big player news

Sunderland have agreed a one-year contract with Aiden McGeady, extending the winger’s stay at the Stadium of Light into the 2021/22 campaign.

McGeady has been a shining light during the Lee Johnson era at the club, scoring four goals and registering 16 assists in League One, as well as inspiring the club to Papa John’s Trophy success earlier in 2021.

Now, the club have revealed that they have reached an agreement to keep the 35-year-old at Sunderland for 2021/22, with a new one-year deal agreed with the player, who has made over 130 appearances for the club and scored 33 goals.

Naturally, there’s been a strong, positive reaction to the news that McGeady is extending his stay on Wearside.

Many of the club’s supporters believe that he’s the best player League One has to offer, which stands them in good stead for a fourth consecutive year in the third-tier.

Others, although equally delighted, hope that there’s more to come in the summer transfer window to lessen the reliance on McGeady.

We take a look at the initial reaction here:

Things you love to see….@SunderlandAFC keep it coming…. https://t.co/MFHCBf64Qt — Ian Tomlinson aka SavouryDip (@SavouryDip) June 30, 2021

Great start! One player we know has the mentality needed to get promotion and the best player in League One on his day. Let the good news continue! #SAFC https://t.co/GQtOaereSX — Kieran Regan (@KieranRegan99) June 30, 2021

I’m happy with this. He’s the best player in the league regardless of age. But please don’t make this our only big signing @SunderlandAFC https://t.co/idi10tXpha — bencains (@bencainss) June 30, 2021

Saturday night and I like the way you move aiden mcgeadyy https://t.co/wG5RhlkodW — EthanNorton (@EthanNorton67) June 30, 2021

Nice, now get some other decent players in so we don't need to over rely on him and not go up again. https://t.co/7U7qi7gCHH — JB 🔴⚪🏴‍☠️ (@sniff91) June 30, 2021

🪄💫 Another year of running down the wing for us… 💫 https://t.co/fsDEemNlSs — Foundation of Light (@SAFCFoL) June 30, 2021

It’s a definite positive that he’s staying, but I’m adamant that we can’t solely rely on him next season. ‘Give it to Geads’ cannot be the only approach we have. He can play a role as part of a revamped attack, hopefully! #SAFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/T4L12qz11B — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) June 30, 2021

This weeks just getting better and better https://t.co/Y0Ex44yAGq — Leah Pratt (@leahprattxx) June 30, 2021